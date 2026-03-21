British MPs Call for Investigation of Member Who Called Mass Public Muslim Prayers ‘Domination’

As this editor reported in a VIP post last week, the United Kingdom has appointed an Anti-Muslim Hostility Czar and codified anti-Muslim hostility in a new report called "Protecting What Matters: Towards a more confident, cohesive, and resilient United Kingdom." Anti-Muslim hostility includes "the prejudicial stereotyping of Muslims, or people perceived to be Muslim including because of their ethnic or racial backgrounds or their appearance, and treating them as a collective group defined by fixed and negative characteristics, with the intention of encouraging hatred against them, irrespective of their actual opinions, beliefs or actions as individuals."

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The BBC reported that Communities Secretary Steve Reed had assured Brits that the new guidelines for "social cohesion" would in "no way" restrict people's freedom to criticise Islam.

That theory is being tested by a member of Parliament who called a mass public Muslim prayer service in Trafalgar Square, attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, "an act of domination." Now other members of Parliament are calling for him to be investigated.

MP Nick Timothy posted the following in response to the mass public prayer:

Too many are too polite to say this.



But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination.



The adhan - which declares there is no god but allah and Muhammad is his messenger - is, when called in a public place, a declaration of domination.



Perform these rituals in… pic.twitter.com/PIfJAgb7Zk — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 17, 2026

The post continues:

… mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions. And given their explicit repudiation of Christianity they certainly do not belong in our churches and cathedrals. I am not suggesting everybody at Trafalgar Square last night is an Islamist. But the domination of public places is straight from the Islamist playbook. Trafalgar Square belongs to all of us. It is a national memorial to our independence and our salvation. Last night was not like a televised football match or a St Patrick’s Day celebration. It was an act of domination and therefore division. It shouldn’t happen again.

This Labour MP wants me investigated and silenced.



He makes my case for me.



Labour’s rebranded “Islamophobia” definition is designed to censor us.



So Mr Khan, here’s my reply:



Get lost. https://t.co/0QXOb2B7IR pic.twitter.com/CpUxIXSekS — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 19, 2026

Instead of simply disagreeing with Nick, these MPs are calling for him to be “investigated”. This is exactly why an Islamophobia definition is so dangerous. People need to be able to disagree and debate without the authorities weighing in. https://t.co/z3y2NqkMqq — Laura Trott MP (@LauraTrottMP) March 20, 2026

As this editor has noted, John Cleese is not a fan of the Islamification of Britain:

I'm wondering whether there will be an investigation

of the Islamic intent to take over the world https://t.co/iIOsq0wKc2 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 20, 2026

Khan said that the intent was not to dominate and that Christians should love their Muslim neighbors.

Sadiq Khan: “British Christians should love their Muslim neighbours” pic.twitter.com/0mP9rxcupt — HJB News (@HJB_News__) March 20, 2026

How about telling Muslims to love Jewish & Christian neighbours?



How about telling Muslim men they should respect women & respect our way of life?@MayorofLondon https://t.co/2xvwGXwV8r — Patricia🇬🇧 (@Patricia344130) March 20, 2026

Timothy is finding support:

Thank you for continuing to speak up against the dangers of Islam. This is exactly why we shouldn't have Islamophobia or anti-Muslim definition either in law or inserted as a advisory guidance for public services. — Momus Najmi (@theworldofmomus) March 20, 2026

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They are all born abroad and have no loyalty to England. pic.twitter.com/knsIO1vAwG — JBlog (@JBlog911) March 19, 2026

Credit is due for not apologising.



And if you do, remember that it will never be enough - you've challenged the multicultural success story and they can't have that. — Ryan. (@TheEnglishExist) March 19, 2026

It does seem to this editor like a dog marking its territory. This is what mosques are for.

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