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British MPs Call for Investigation of Member Who Called Mass Public Muslim Prayers ‘Domination’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 21, 2026
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As this editor reported in a VIP post last week, the United Kingdom has appointed an Anti-Muslim Hostility Czar and codified anti-Muslim hostility in a new report called "Protecting What Matters: Towards a more confident, cohesive, and resilient United Kingdom." Anti-Muslim hostility includes "the prejudicial stereotyping of Muslims, or people perceived to be Muslim including because of their ethnic or racial backgrounds or their appearance, and treating them as a collective group defined by fixed and negative characteristics, with the intention of encouraging hatred against them, irrespective of their actual opinions, beliefs or actions as individuals."

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The BBC reported that Communities Secretary Steve Reed had assured Brits that the new guidelines for "social cohesion" would in "no way" restrict people's freedom to criticise Islam.

That theory is being tested by a member of Parliament who called a mass public Muslim prayer service in Trafalgar Square, attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, "an act of domination." Now other members of Parliament are calling for him to be investigated.

MP Nick Timothy posted the following in response to the mass public prayer:

The post continues:

… mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions. 

And given their explicit repudiation of Christianity they certainly do not belong in our churches and cathedrals.

I am not suggesting everybody at Trafalgar Square last night is an Islamist. But the domination of public places is straight from the Islamist playbook.

Trafalgar Square belongs to all of us. It is a national memorial to our independence and our salvation. 

Last night was not like a televised football match or a St Patrick’s Day celebration. 

It was an act of domination and therefore division.

It shouldn’t happen again.

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As this editor has noted, John Cleese is not a fan of the Islamification of Britain:

Khan said that the intent was not to dominate and that Christians should love their Muslim neighbors.

Timothy is finding support:

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It does seem to this editor like a dog marking its territory. This is what mosques are for.

***

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