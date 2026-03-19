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Zohran Mamdani Furious That Judge Has Ordered Deportation of City Council Employee

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is very upset that a city council employee has been ordered deported and demands that he be released from detention immediately.

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The post continues:

… despite following the rules, he was detained and has now been held for months. 

He should be immediately released.

Despite following the rules? Whose rules? More on that in a minute, after New York Attorney General Letitia James weighs in:

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You'd think.

It certainly sounds like this is justice being served. He'll be released … in another country.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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