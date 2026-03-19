Two Women Face Prison Time for Stalking an ICE Agent They Followed Home

Isn't it ironic that the anti-ICE agitators who call ICE agents masked thugs and pass legislation to ban federal agents from wearing masks are always wearing masks? Take these two women, who Libs of TikTok reported on March 2 had been convicted of stalking after they livestreamed themselves following an ICE agent to his home.

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JUST IN: Anti- ICE activists Ashleigh Brown and Cynthia Raygoza have both been CONVICTED of STALKING after they livestreamed themselves following ICE agents to their private homes.



Both women now face up to 5 years in prison.



FAFO. pic.twitter.com/q8AliOZaHG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

The official ICE X account followed up on the story on Thursday in a lengthy post:

WOMEN CONVICTED OF FELONY STALKING



A jury found Coloradoan Ashleigh Brown and Californian Cynthia Raygoza guilty of felony stalking March 2 for following an ICE officer home in Los Angeles and livestreaming their pursuit on social media.



Upon arriving at the victim’s… pic.twitter.com/KxKS4DhK7Y — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 19, 2026

The post continues:

… neighborhood, the two shouted to bystanders while livestreaming on Instagram that their “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.” Raygoza also threatened to “pop” the victim. The victim’s wife and a concerned neighbor called 911 in response to the defendants’ actions. The victim’s wife – whom the defendants targeted with racial slurs – and children witnessed the incident and suffered emotional distress. The increased traffic from onlookers in the ensuing weeks caused the victim and his family to relocate to a different county. The forced move significantly disrupted the education of the victim’s children. The victim’s 3-year-old son, who has a disability, lost several social and health care benefits that were tied to his former county. ICE officers and special agents currently face an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,421% increase in assaults for merely doing the job Congress expects of them.

What do these women do for a living? And what's a woman from Colorado doing tailing ICE agents in Los Angeles?

"United States District Judge Stephen V. Wilson scheduled a June 8 sentencing hearing, at which time Raygoza and Brown will face up to five years in federal prison."



So nice. — AisA1776 (@TheUnwanted46) March 19, 2026

Now sue them in civil court until they are penniless. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 19, 2026

What’s with the masks, ladies? — GimmeMyCountryBack (@Gimme4USA) March 19, 2026

I'm sure they both see themselves as saviors. I hope the sentence is significant jail time. — Richard Moore (@wrykkeX) March 19, 2026

Good trend. Let’s see what sentencing produces. — Scott Hickey (@skybotthybick) March 19, 2026

I hope they both end up in prison. Thank you, ICE, for the great and courageous work you do every day to protect our homeland. — Iris (@Iris000xxx) March 19, 2026

It's a start. Prosecute these people, send them to jail because this cannot be tolerated. Prosecution is a deterrent, not enough. Let's raise the penalties on American citizens that try to victimize law enforcement who are just following the laws ALREADY PASSED BY CONGRESS. — Dystopian Tammy (@SquealerWise) March 19, 2026

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This psychotic hatred of ICE agents for doing their jobs is a sickness worse than TDS. Hopefully, they'll have five years in prison to deal with their anger issues.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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