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Two Women Face Prison Time for Stalking an ICE Agent They Followed Home

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on March 19, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Isn't it ironic that the anti-ICE agitators who call ICE agents masked thugs and pass legislation to ban federal agents from wearing masks are always wearing masks? Take these two women, who Libs of TikTok reported on March 2 had been convicted of stalking after they livestreamed themselves following an ICE agent to his home.

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The official ICE X account followed up on the story on Thursday in a lengthy post:

The post continues:

… neighborhood, the two shouted to bystanders while livestreaming on Instagram that their “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.” Raygoza also threatened to “pop” the victim.  

The victim’s wife and a concerned neighbor called 911 in response to the defendants’ actions. 

The victim’s wife – whom the defendants targeted with racial slurs – and children witnessed the incident and suffered emotional distress.   

The increased traffic from onlookers in the ensuing weeks caused the victim and his family to relocate to a different county. The forced move significantly disrupted the education of the victim’s children. The victim’s 3-year-old son, who has a disability, lost several social and health care benefits that were tied to his former county. 

ICE officers and special agents currently face an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,421% increase in assaults for merely doing the job Congress expects of them.

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What do these women do for a living? And what's a woman from Colorado doing tailing ICE agents in Los Angeles?

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This psychotic hatred of ICE agents for doing their jobs is a sickness worse than TDS. Hopefully, they'll have five years in prison to deal with their anger issues.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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