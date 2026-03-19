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NBC News: 'Experts Say' Killing of Iranian Leader Doesn't Mean Israel Is Winning the War

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 19, 2026
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As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof was sad that "strong and pragmatic" Iranian regime leader Ali Larijani was killed by an Israeli strike, after overseeing the slaughter of tens of thousands of protesters. Kristof thought that Larijani was the kind of guy with whom you "just might be able to hammer out a peace deal." There's been no word from the press if he was an austere religious scholar.

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NBC News reported on Larijani's death on Tuesday.

After reporting on his death, NBC News consulted experts, who said that his death didn't mean that Israel was winning the war. Some editor at NBC News thought that was a good idea for a story and put Alexander Smith on the case of finding those experts:

Larijani is “a big scalp,” said Michael Stephens, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a think tank based in London. “It’s impressive what Israel is able to do. They promised they’d hit the regime, and they’re doing it very successfully.”

But from a global perspective, “you have to ask: So what?” he added.

"If you look at how the assassination of Ali Khamenei empowered the most hard-line and security elements within the Islamic Republic of Iran, then Larijani’s death could act as an accelerator to that path," said Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

One of the many hats worn by the pragmatist Larijani was his role as a leading negotiator tasked with finding common ground with Washington.

"Israel seems to be turning its attention to targeting those that could push for a political solution to overcome Iran’s troubles at home and abroad," Geranmayeh said.

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Believe us, plenty of people did. 

They have all of these experts on speed dial, knowing they'll say what they want said.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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