NYT's Kristof Laments Iranian Butcher as 'Pragmatic Peace Partner' After Israel Takes Him Out

The journos are sharing their stories of respect for the terrorist the United States took out this morning. Typical.

I fear @vali_nasr is right. When I met Ali Larijani I found him an absolute insider kingpin of the Iranian regime -- but also the kind of strong and pragmatic leader who just might be able to hammer out a peace deal. Not sure, but I wonder if the war will now be harder to end. https://t.co/qSC2QSqoBy — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 17, 2026

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Do all journalists have brain damage? — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) March 17, 2026

Apparently.

He was a “strong and pragmatic leader” and a partner for peace!

The guy ordered and oversaw the massacre of 40,000 unarmed protesters, torture of tens of thousands of Iranians, and systematic rape of thousands of women.

Very amusing that these people constantly preach and… https://t.co/rFRuIEKr6u — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) March 17, 2026

It's actually very disturbing since these journalists are who the American people depend on to explain things to them and tell them the truth about foreign actors.

This NYT columnist is VERY DISAPPOINTED that Israel killed the man behind the massacre of 36,000 innocents for the crime of asking to be free. https://t.co/HehyuHmsd7 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 17, 2026

How could Israel do that?

No, Mr. Kristof, Larijani was a key architect behind the massacre of more than 32,000 unarmed Iranians.



“When someone responsible for that level of brutality is removed, it is not a tragedy, it is a sign of justice for defenseless victims.”

— Iranian activist Masih Alinejad https://t.co/BKX6VDAQUP — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 17, 2026

And it should be celebrated.

The explanation for his assassination 👇 https://t.co/TIJRFIOySD — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 17, 2026

The terrorist sympathizer in chief is big mad and spreading propaganda as he does.

In 2012 Nicholas Kristof took his kids on a road trip across Iran, along a route set by the Iranian regime. Then he wrote columns about it whitewashing the regime. Now he's praising Larijani, who threatened to murder President Trump, as "strong and pragmatic leader." https://t.co/Hn9t36KB87 pic.twitter.com/wdTIjLRZcr — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 17, 2026

This explains quite a lot about Kristof's bizarre take today.

Have you considered that being swept off your feet by Islamist leaders so easily says something about you? https://t.co/8IwHIANnvI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2026

Oh, it speaks volumes.

"The mass-murderer and oppressor of his own people told me personally that he's really a nice guy who just wants everyone to get along. What a loss!" https://t.co/SRRk31ziBl — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) March 17, 2026

He's actually just like Barney.

Larijani’s hands are stained with American, Iranian, and Middle Eastern blood. He was another brutal pillar of the regime.



TDS is blinding people to the evil nature of America’s enemies. https://t.co/R9YzJjYuvu — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) March 17, 2026

It has truly made people go off the deep end.

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This is the hard truth Nick: Ali Larijani cultivated meetings with people like you to engage in an influence operation to buy time for the regime in #Iran to survive. There is no "peace deal" possible as long as the Islamic Republic is in existence. https://t.co/DagGAgPxQD — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) March 17, 2026

I would imagine that if the US and Israel thought Larijani was the sort of person they could negotiate with, they would have left him alive. His elimination would seem to indicate that the plan is a wholesale removal of any vestiges of the old regime and focus on leaving the IRGC… https://t.co/Ll1oqlwUS5 — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 17, 2026

Sounds like a good plan.

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