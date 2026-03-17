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NYT's Kristof Laments Iranian Butcher as 'Pragmatic Peace Partner' After Israel Takes Him Out

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 17, 2026
Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

The journos are sharing their stories of respect for the terrorist the United States took out this morning. Typical.

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Apparently.

It's actually very disturbing since these journalists are who the American people depend on to explain things to them and tell them the truth about foreign actors. 

How could Israel do that?

And it should be celebrated.

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Grateful Calvin
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The terrorist sympathizer in chief is big mad and spreading propaganda as he does.

This explains quite a lot about Kristof's bizarre take today.

Oh, it speaks volumes.

He's actually just like Barney. 

It has truly made people go off the deep end. 

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Sounds like a good plan. 

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS TERRORISM

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