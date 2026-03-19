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NASCAR Driver Required to Undergo Sensitivity Training After Speaking in a Tone ‘Mocking Gay Men’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 19, 2026
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The last time we covered NASCAR, it was because something like 15 FBI agents had been dispatched to investigate a "noose" that had been formed out of the garage door pull of the stall assigned to driver Bubba Wallace. Video showed the "noose" had been there for months before the stall was even assigned to Wallace.

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Now, NASCAR has become an embarrassment again. Daniel Dye has been suspended for using a "gay voice" to make fun of another racer during a livestream. He's also been suspended by his NASCAR Cup Series Team, Kaulig Racing. Word is that NASCAR will make Dye undergo sensitivity training.

David K. Li reports for NBC News:

The 22-year-old Dye was opening trading cards as another person on the stream said IndyCar driver David Malukas "plays for the other team," leading to the offending, homophobic ridicule.

Dey responded in what he called his "David Malukas gay voice."

"It's like 'Oh my gosh, we race Indianapolis. Love Indianapolis and Roger Penske, I love Roger, love you Roger,'" said Dye, heightening the inflection of his voice and bobbing his head in mocking fashion.

Those comments ran afoul of NASCAR rules that bar members from making any statement that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition,” the organization said.

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Dye posted an apology online before being whisked off to re-education camp:

I want to first apologize to David Malakas. I recently went on a live stream with some friends. I chose some words poorly and made some careless comments that upset people. I'm sorry to anyone who was offended. That's not how I want to represent myself.

To the LGBTQ+ community, let me be clear: I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that's not exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.

In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I did, and for that I need to be a better friend. What I said doesn't reflect how I feel about them or anyone else.

I didn't think enough before I spoke, and in no way meant any harm. I now understand that intention does not erase impact, and I need to do better.

I'm taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I'm sorry to everyone I let down.

I am committed to learning from this and better understanding the impact that my decisions can have on others. That includes educating myself, listening to those affected, and taking meaningful steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward.

I know I've got a platform and a responsibility, and I need to use it better.

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Off to sensitivity training for you, sir. We'd feel worse for Dye if he hadn't caved and written that slobbering apology.

***

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