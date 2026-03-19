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Minneapolis Mayor Runs Through the City in New Tourism Video Following ICE Surge

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 19, 2026
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As Operation Metro Surge was winding down in the Twin Cities, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was demanding restitution from the federal government. "The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here," he said.

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Now that the ICE surge has ended, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, shot a video of himself running through the city to encourage people to visit Minneapolis by patronizing its hotels, restaurants, and immigrant-owned businesses.

Deena Winter reports:

Mayor Jacob Frey runs through the streets of the city — clad in an ensemble of dress clothes and running shoes — in a new video inviting people to visit Minneapolis, which is trying to get back on its own feet after the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

While the number of federal agents has dwindled, the damage remains: Minneapolis officials have estimated Operation Metro Surge caused over $203 million in losses to the city’s economy. The preliminary estimate said 20% of the city’s residents were left in need of help getting food; small businesses lost $80 million in revenue; $5 million worth of hotel rooms were cancelled per week; and the city’s financial stability became precarious.

During and after the surge, Frey took on the role of spokesman for the city, doing multiple interviews with national news outlets, appearing on national podcasts and “The Daily Show,“ and speaking at a star-studded protest event during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

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"Star-studded protest event," featuring Robert De Niro and the Portland Frog Brigade.

"In Minneapolis, we stand up for all of our neighbors." Yes, neighbors.

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The city’s convention and visitors bureau actually thought Frey would be a good spokesperson. Looking like he's running away was a bold choice. "Come visit Minneapolis … now with fewer criminal illegal immigrants!"

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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