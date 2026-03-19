Minneapolis Mayor Runs Through the City in New Tourism Video Following ICE Surge

As Operation Metro Surge was winding down in the Twin Cities, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was demanding restitution from the federal government. "The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here," he said.

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Now that the ICE surge has ended, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, shot a video of himself running through the city to encourage people to visit Minneapolis by patronizing its hotels, restaurants, and immigrant-owned businesses.

Mayor Jacob Frey runs through Minneapolis in new tourism video after ICE surge https://t.co/jskdfDIizc — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) March 18, 2026

Deena Winter reports:

Mayor Jacob Frey runs through the streets of the city — clad in an ensemble of dress clothes and running shoes — in a new video inviting people to visit Minneapolis, which is trying to get back on its own feet after the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. While the number of federal agents has dwindled, the damage remains: Minneapolis officials have estimated Operation Metro Surge caused over $203 million in losses to the city’s economy. The preliminary estimate said 20% of the city’s residents were left in need of help getting food; small businesses lost $80 million in revenue; $5 million worth of hotel rooms were cancelled per week; and the city’s financial stability became precarious. During and after the surge, Frey took on the role of spokesman for the city, doing multiple interviews with national news outlets, appearing on national podcasts and “The Daily Show,“ and speaking at a star-studded protest event during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

"Star-studded protest event," featuring Robert De Niro and the Portland Frog Brigade.

Minneapolis residents have shown the world who we are—resilient, welcoming, and proud of this city.



Now it’s time to come see it for yourself. Grab a meal by the lake, spend a day in our parks, explore our neighborhoods—and experience the spirit that makes Minneapolis special. pic.twitter.com/KAum1E4qAh — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) March 18, 2026

"In Minneapolis, we stand up for all of our neighbors." Yes, neighbors.

A dead sprint is the safest way to travel on foot in Minneapolis — Super Tech (@superior_techn) March 18, 2026

Fitting, since everyone gets his car stolen there. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) March 18, 2026

He should wave his Somali flag. That ought to get tourists pouring in. — Kim (@___dontlietome) March 19, 2026

I live in East Lowry Hill and bike a lot. As a man, I don't fear my personal safety. It's my property that I worry about. My car has already been broken into once. I'd never leave my bike unattended. Even with a lock. — Tom🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TomSMN39) March 19, 2026

"Only" 14 recorded auto thefts overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/I8fVqenOKx — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) March 19, 2026

"Come visit scenic little Mogadishu" — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 19, 2026

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Nice try, you can’t blame ICE as a reason nobody wants to go there…. — Billy Ludd (@LuddenWill) March 18, 2026

So sad and cringe. Nothing is beneath this fool. Just a total embarrassment to Minnesota. — Late Night Laundry 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 (@donttweetonme) March 19, 2026

Can he be any cringier? My god. — Just a mom (@mnmom2two) March 18, 2026

pic.twitter.com/0XUA6hVGOE — Life Liberty Pursuit of Happiness Guy (@liberty_of18126) March 19, 2026

What an embarrassing theater kid stunt. — Other Jason 🇺🇸 (@stgoalie1) March 18, 2026

This guy gets douchier by the minute 😂 — Jake Ryan (@JakeRyan1979) March 19, 2026

You're basically advertising this moron. — Minnesnowta 🇺🇲 (@snowta) March 18, 2026

The city’s convention and visitors bureau actually thought Frey would be a good spokesperson. Looking like he's running away was a bold choice. "Come visit Minneapolis … now with fewer criminal illegal immigrants!"

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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