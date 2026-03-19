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Criminal Migrant in UK Beats Deportation, Arguing His Son Can’t Tolerate Foreign Chicken Nuggets

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 19, 2026
AngieArtist

This is one of those stories where there has to be more to the story than the headline implies, right? The Daily Mail reports that a man in the U.K. has managed to dodge deportation under the Human Rights Act by arguing that his 11-year-old son "has a limited diet" and "struggles with certain textures of foods," so his deportation would be "unduly harsh."

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The Daily Mail reports:

A migrant who fought deportation by arguing his son disliked foreign chicken nuggets has won the right to stay in Britain.

The case of convict Klevis Disha, 39 – who entered Britain illegally under a false name and lied in a failed asylum claim – sparked outrage when it emerged a year ago.

In September 2017, Disha was given a two-year jail sentence after being caught with £250,000 in cash, determined to be the proceeds of crime when he could not account for its origins. The sentence of more than a year meant he should be deported.

In 2019, after just nine months inside, he was told he was to be stripped of UK citizenship.

His appeal was only heard in June 2024 when Judge Behan ruled the crook should not be deported 'on human rights grounds'.

The Home Office appealed and a tribunal overturned the ruling, noting of his son, 'C': 'We can only see in the decision a single example of why "C" could not go to Albania: "C" will not eat the type of chicken nuggets available abroad.'

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His son has a problem with the texture of chicken nuggets in Albania, so the criminal illegal gets to stay. Also, the boy doesn't speak Albanian, which was another consideration of the court.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UNITED KINGDOM

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