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Rep. Jamie Raskin Declares Thomas Paine Was an Undocumented Immigrant

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 18, 2026
Twitchy

Last November, this editor published a VIP post about a hot take: the Founding Fathers were all immigrants.

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Immigrants to what country? People were happy to inform the poster that they might have been settlers, and that the vast majority of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were born in the colonies.

The issue has come up again, with Rep. Jamie Raskin informing a House committee that Thomas Paine, the father of the American Revolution, was an undocumented immigrant. When Rep. Jim Jordan countered that Paine was not an illegal immigrant, Raskin reiterated that he said "undocumented" immigrant, which is what Democrats today call illegal aliens.

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Democrats will say or do anything to legitimize illegal immigration. Raskin really thought he had something there with "undocumented immigrant."

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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HISTORY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAMIE RASKIN UNITED KINGDOM

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