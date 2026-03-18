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Frog of Shame Will Remain the People’s Option to X’s New Dislike Button

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 18, 2026

Word is that X is currently testing a Dislike button. People have mixed feelings. YouTube did away with dislikes. Platforms like Reddit exist on likes and dislikes. Elon Musk himself has weighed in and said that the feature will only be available to paid subscribers to prevent spam bot attacks.

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We agree. Ratios are the most entertaining facet of X.

We'll still have the Frog of Shame as well, and it's available to the masses.

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We're simple people. We're perfectly happy with the ratio and the Frog of Shame.

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How will this affect the algorithm? If a post gets pounded with dislikes, are we more or less likely to see it show up in our feeds?

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