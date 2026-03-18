Frog of Shame Will Remain the People’s Option to X’s New Dislike Button

Word is that X is currently testing a Dislike button. People have mixed feelings. YouTube did away with dislikes. Platforms like Reddit exist on likes and dislikes. Elon Musk himself has weighed in and said that the feature will only be available to paid subscribers to prevent spam bot attacks.

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JUST IN: X to soon add "dislike" button — Kalshi (@Kalshi) March 18, 2026

Someone is already programming bots to mass dislike every post of people they don't like 500 times every hour 🤦🏼‍♂️



The amount this will be abused is absurd. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) March 18, 2026

I dislike this 👎😅 — King of X (@KingOffX_) March 18, 2026

Honestly, anything that makes X more like Reddit is bad news and should avoided like the plague https://t.co/qSMrme0O8B — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 18, 2026

Getting ratioed is the X dislike button. And I like it that way. — Unfortunate Conflict of Evidence (@XYZZY83382151) March 18, 2026

We agree. Ratios are the most entertaining facet of X.

I’m concerned that allowing people to “dislike” will upset the positive and encouraging pro-social vibes that X has always enjoyed.



What if this transforms X from the global forum of sophisticated discourse it is today into a place of mindless conflict? https://t.co/lxfoZuI1SY — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 18, 2026

We'll still have the Frog of Shame as well, and it's available to the masses.

We already have this with @ingelramdecoucy's Frog of Shame. Completely redundant. — BowTiedEtude (@BowTiedEtude) March 18, 2026

The Dislike Button is already being put behind a paywall, the Frog however doesn’t care if you pay for premium or not. The Frog is egalitarian, he only seeks Justice wherever he can find it and with whatever allies he can rally https://t.co/Q0zRHZedNn pic.twitter.com/JKQx9DF1fF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 18, 2026

The people’s frog. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 18, 2026

Frog one, frog all pic.twitter.com/ZIADaTMuUQ — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) March 18, 2026

We're simple people. We're perfectly happy with the ratio and the Frog of Shame.

Me mashing the dislike button right now — djackso (@Djackso1492) March 18, 2026

I wish the dislike button was here for this post. — MaxZed1101 (@zorin1101) March 18, 2026

I would dislike this so hard if the functionality worked right now. — EFG (@CorrectInUS) March 18, 2026

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I hope Elon allows people to buy a "super dislike" button which dislikes all a person's posts, all the posts they have every liked, and all their children's posts, with one click. — Jeremiah John (@JeremiahWJohn) March 18, 2026

X before the dislike button: pic.twitter.com/iCEdKo90Ai — BogeytheKraken (@Jack06446103) March 18, 2026

It will decrease the dialogue across the platform.



If I can simply click a single button to show my disapproval, why would I take the time to type a finely tuned reply explaining that they’re retarded?



(I’ll still do it) — Jovi (@JoviNodes) March 18, 2026

How will this affect the algorithm? If a post gets pounded with dislikes, are we more or less likely to see it show up in our feeds?

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