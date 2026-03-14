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Mask-Wearing Liberal White Women Hold ICE Agents at Bay With Crossed Arms and Umbrellas

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on March 14, 2026
Comedy Central

If you've been reading Twitchy all day today (as you should), you'll have seen the horrifying sight of a liberal white woman twerking in front of an ICE agent while another liberal white woman sings and plays guitar. That video was posted by Matt Wan Swol, who also posted this video. It's hilarious that states like California have passed (unenforceable laws) banning federal agents from covering their faces, while a bunch of anti-ICE agitators in masks surround a house and form a barrier of umbrellas.

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We've looked into both of those questions. They show up out of nowhere simultaneously because they have nothing better to do than monitor the ICE Watch channel on Signal and hop in their cars to "legally observe." 

Who's funding these people? The usual suspects, like Indivisible.

We'd like to see what happened next. This certainly looks like impeding a law enforcement operation.

They picked up the black umbrella look from Antifa.

Would the local police force cooperate and show up with a whole lot of zip-ties? Or have they been ordered to stand down?

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They absolutely would, if the bank robber were here illegally and had a deportation order.

Who's inside the house that they're trying to protect? A child molester? It wouldn't matter.

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Some even thought to wear goggles along with their COVID masks.

No, they don't work, unless you count this as their job. Word is that arrests were made, but unless everyone obstructing ICE was arrested, we're not satisfied.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VERMONT

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