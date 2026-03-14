Mask-Wearing Liberal White Women Hold ICE Agents at Bay With Crossed Arms and Umbrellas

If you've been reading Twitchy all day today (as you should), you'll have seen the horrifying sight of a liberal white woman twerking in front of an ICE agent while another liberal white woman sings and plays guitar. That video was posted by Matt Wan Swol, who also posted this video. It's hilarious that states like California have passed (unenforceable laws) banning federal agents from covering their faces, while a bunch of anti-ICE agitators in masks surround a house and form a barrier of umbrellas.

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🚨#BREAKING: Wild footage has emerged of liberal activists in Vermont surrounding a home with masks and umbrellas to block immigration enforcement operations.



How do all of these people show up out of nowhere simultaneously?!!!



Who is funding these people?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xwCyhebkao — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 13, 2026

We've looked into both of those questions. They show up out of nowhere simultaneously because they have nothing better to do than monitor the ICE Watch channel on Signal and hop in their cars to "legally observe."

They must still be active on the signal app that @camhigby uncovered — Dog Mom (@SBDogMom) March 13, 2026

Who's funding these people? The usual suspects, like Indivisible.

We'd like to see what happened next. This certainly looks like impeding a law enforcement operation.

They picked up the black umbrella look from Antifa.

That’s not protesting. It’s interfering with law enforcement operations as well as harboring illegal immigrants. Bring a bus and charge every single one of them. — WideAwake47GOAT (@JPOTTER8675309) March 13, 2026

They represent about 5-6 organizations. Some from MN, NY, and home state of VT. PSL, Migrant Justice, and Codepink were there. — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) March 13, 2026

This is illegal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 13, 2026

Would the local police force cooperate and show up with a whole lot of zip-ties? Or have they been ordered to stand down?

They need to all be arrested!



I would think someone's " inside" tipping them off! — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) March 13, 2026

Question is how are ICE being tracked? DHS systems are compromised or DHS has bad actors working in DHS with privileged access. — CyberDivergent (@CyberDivergent) March 13, 2026

Sounds like there was a leak in the system.



Apart from that, if they are blocking law enforcement officers from doing their job, there is only one response:



Arrest them. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 13, 2026

This is highly coordinated. I bet they are paid from a Soros NGO. Everyone of these people should be arrested for obstructing law enforcement. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) March 13, 2026

Start cracking heads and making arrests. Impeding law enforcement officer in the conduct of their duties is against the law. If a bank robber was holed up in a standoff, would they surround the bank to prevent LE from arresting the robber? This is no different. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 13, 2026

They absolutely would, if the bank robber were here illegally and had a deportation order.

And all masked, its obviously funded somehow — Kazz09 (@OG_Kazz09) March 13, 2026

Screaming show yourself while they all have their faces covered too... 🥴 — Kimmieebee (@2020Inthewind) March 13, 2026

Who's inside the house that they're trying to protect? A child molester? It wouldn't matter.

How convenient that they all gathered together in one place to be arrested for interfering with law enforcement. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) March 13, 2026

That's a lot of people without lives. Sad, really. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) March 13, 2026

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Wow! They even bought tarps for them to stand on. Whatever it takes for fakes to demonstrate, right? — Martha Robinson (@MarthaRobi47720) March 13, 2026

They should arrest *ALL* of them and charge them with felony crimes of impeding law enforcement. Why are they not doing this? — Doug (@Five_2Bravo) March 13, 2026

Bear spray and handcuffs after 3 warnings to disperse. — Charles King (@kings4vacak) March 13, 2026

Some even thought to wear goggles along with their COVID masks.

Don't any of these people work? Seriously what's going on here? — Dawn J 🇺🇲 (@dawnCJ100) March 13, 2026

No, they don't work, unless you count this as their job. Word is that arrests were made, but unless everyone obstructing ICE was arrested, we're not satisfied.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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