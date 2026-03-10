DHS Says News Report of US Citizen Being Detained for Two Days is...
Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms It's a National Security Incident

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 10, 2026
Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is calling Tuesday morning's gunshots at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto a national security incident. A CBC reporter on the scene said the shots were fired around 5:30 a.m. and that there were bullet holes visible in the glass on the consulate's front door.

We were assured that things like this never happen in Canada. 

That would be our guess.

Police gave a press conference later in the day:

The post continues:

… will be no tolerance for any form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of any communities or individuals in Canada."

This looks more like a message than an intent to kill anyone. Odds on the suspects being members of an Iranian sleeper cell recently let into the country as refugees?

***

