Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms It's a National Security Incident

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is calling Tuesday morning's gunshots at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto a national security incident. A CBC reporter on the scene said the shots were fired around 5:30 a.m. and that there were bullet holes visible in the glass on the consulate's front door.

Breaking: Shots have been fired at the US Consulate, on University Avenue, in Toronto reportedly around 5:30 this morning.



"there are bullet holes in the glass door, the front door of the building." pic.twitter.com/OBlpNSgVyK — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) March 10, 2026

“This isn’t the Wild West”



~ Sean Fraser Minister of Justice. pic.twitter.com/WEeql1rhqn — @old_man_AB (@Speed_ofScience) March 10, 2026

We were assured that things like this never happen in Canada.

BREAKING: Gunshots have reportedly been fired at the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada.



Bullet holes were spotted in the building's glass doors.



What is happening???pic.twitter.com/Ck5ic2dhrw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2026

Response to the US strikes on Iran? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2026

That would be our guess.

I was told Canada has strong gun control laws. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) March 10, 2026

Police gave a press conference later in the day:

🚨 BREAKING: Gunfire hits the U.S. Consulate in Toronto overnight.

RCMP confirms it's a national security incident, working with Toronto Police and international partners to investigate motivations. Security has been ramped up at embassies in Toronto and Ottawa.



RCMP: "There… pic.twitter.com/Luu70JC4J0 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 10, 2026

The post continues:

… will be no tolerance for any form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of any communities or individuals in Canada."

🚨 BREAKING: GUNFIRE has hit the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, Canada and authorities confirm it's a national security incident



There are threats and attacks WORLDWIDE yet Democrats CONTINUE to keep our own DHS shut down at home.



Fund DHS NOW, Dems!

pic.twitter.com/dvLWdD4a5o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

Canada has very strict gun ownership restrictions. How can this happen? Did someone illegally possess and use a firearm in an act of violence?



So, law breakers are now about the only people in Canada that are armed? — Tim (@Tim10164860) March 10, 2026

Um, President Trump can close the US consulate and evacuate the diplomats.



After all, a similar thing happened in Iran before.



Then perhaps Carney can negotiate an unconditional surrender. — Sir Arnold Robinson (@Hydroxyl_Acid) March 10, 2026

Anyone with info come forward?!

Well I can tell you where you can find them. Those crowd who you give permits to, to come out every year on the streets for islamic religious ceremonies on behalf of the Iranian regime with ties to the IRGC.

Find them and you find your answer — MaryEllen🍁 (@MarryellenZ) March 10, 2026

Just a wild guess, but it has the stink of Islam all over it — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) March 10, 2026

CNN will say it’s some happy teens out for a late winter stroll. — DrBunnyMD (@DrBunnyMD) March 10, 2026

They will never release any detailed descriptions of suspects either. — James (@JamesCoach1977) March 10, 2026

I’m thinking the religion of peace is acting peacefully again. — Michael Harris (@MichaelB0619) March 10, 2026

Praying everyone’s safe. DHS shouldn’t be a bargaining chip. Dems need to fund it now and stop playing games. — JoelAwe (@Joe1Awe) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats keep DHS underfunded at home.



How are we supposed to protect America first if our own security is stalled?



Fund DHS. Secure the homeland. Stop the politics.



This isn’t debate—it’s reality. — Ifedayo (@Naija_RealTalk) March 10, 2026

This looks more like a message than an intent to kill anyone. Odds on the suspects being members of an Iranian sleeper cell recently let into the country as refugees?

***

