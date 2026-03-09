Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest

Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 09, 2026
Twitter

We remember covering during President Donald Trump's first term TDS-afflicted liberals who used social media to organize real-life get-togethers where they would collectively scream at the sky. And of course, we'll never forget the woman who launched a million memes by dropping to her knees and screaming as Trump was inaugurated.

As you probably didn't notice, Sunday was International Women's Day. It was a day to celebrate women, but some saw it as an opportunity to protest. Fox News featured this one woman who led a bunch of others in a primal screaming session to prove some point. We don't think it made women look very strong on International Women's Day. More like hysterical.

We're waiting for someone to overdub some death metal.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We don't think this makes women look good or empowered. It just looks like hysteria on display.

***

Tags:

FOX NEWS MENTAL HEALTH

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting War Porn'
Brett T.
Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram Aesthetic
justmindy
EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days APART Point-By-Damning-POINT
Sam J.
NYT Updates Its 'Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses' Headline in Wake of ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack
Brett T.
James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His Christian Colleagues
Brett T.

