Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest

We remember covering during President Donald Trump's first term TDS-afflicted liberals who used social media to organize real-life get-togethers where they would collectively scream at the sky. And of course, we'll never forget the woman who launched a million memes by dropping to her knees and screaming as Trump was inaugurated.

As you probably didn't notice, Sunday was International Women's Day. It was a day to celebrate women, but some saw it as an opportunity to protest. Fox News featured this one woman who led a bunch of others in a primal screaming session to prove some point. We don't think it made women look very strong on International Women's Day. More like hysterical.

'GET MAD': Woman encourages others to 'scream,' 'bounce,' and 'get mad' during International Women's Day protest in New York City's Central Park. pic.twitter.com/fQo5UgxDSq — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 9, 2026

We're waiting for someone to overdub some death metal.

What are they protesting 😂



It’s literally their day — Optimus (@TeslaAIBot) March 9, 2026

This is exactly the type of woman who does this and then goes to vote for Zohran Mamdani. — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) March 9, 2026

Spending $50k+ a year to send your child to college, and these are the professors. — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) March 9, 2026

Oh my. For the record, this woman does not represent me, nor any other woman I know. — Nila Taylor (@NilaTaylor1111) March 9, 2026

This is incredibly effective. Any issue has immediately been solved. Why don’t we do this earlier? — Kate Sosnowski (@katesosnowski) March 9, 2026

That poor dog. I'm sure it's terrified and that loudspeaker is hurting his ears. That nut needs to be in an asylum. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) March 9, 2026

The poor pooch. All he wants to do is escape. — RLD Jr (@rldesmondjr) March 9, 2026

And why do they always look just like that….. — BasedBunBun (@Based_BunBun) March 9, 2026

I wonder what made up slight they are protesting? — Joe Moyle (@MoyleJoe1) March 9, 2026

Why are they all so mentally unstable? — Gray Blissitt (@BrineDriller) March 9, 2026

🙄 This is so cringe, I assume some mental illness there. — Jerian (@Jeriantheman) March 9, 2026

The mental health epidemic facing liberal women will be studied in the future. — Grant (@WarfortheGunta) March 9, 2026

Way to fight off the stigma that women are irrational, overly-emotional and lacking in critical thinking skills. This will show the world. #embarrassment — TMoney (@javajive2024) March 9, 2026

We don't think this makes women look good or empowered. It just looks like hysteria on display.

