Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting War Porn'

As we reported on Saturday, Ben Stiller demanded that the White House take down a video featuring two seconds of footage from his movie "Tropic Thunder," saying that he wasn't interested in being part of President Trump's propaganda machine. "War is not a movie," concluded Stiller, who wrote, directed, and starred in a war movie. Here's the White House's post, in case you missed it.

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

As you can see, the post is still up with the clip intact.

We haven't heard from Tom Cruise yet — he's smart enough to stay out of politics — but according to Headquarters, the guy who does the voice of the character Master Chief in Microsoft's Halo video game series is demanding that the producers of "this disgusting and juvenile war porn" remove his voice immediately. Yeah, no.

Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes responds to a White House post featuring the Halo character:



"I demand that the producers of this disgusting and juvenile war porn remove my voice immediately." pic.twitter.com/XMKDKt8aBJ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 9, 2026

It's not his voice. It's Master Chief's voice. — Todd the Wet Sprocket (@ToddSweeny5) March 9, 2026

That’s not how the fair use act works. — Prepping with Sarge (@IamOnYoutube1) March 9, 2026

“Juvenile war porn” video game voice actor asks for name not to be associated with Juvenile war porn.



Master Chief will now be voice by @RobSchneider — Huge_Liability (@Jsatt08) March 9, 2026

Voice actor who makes a living recording for a video game glorifying violence throws a tantrum when his voiceover work glorifies violence. — J.A. Mylastname (@jammer11997777) March 9, 2026

“Do not associate my solider with war” pic.twitter.com/fAx8eTy48B — gravy (@GravyGG) March 9, 2026

Halo is literally juvenile war porn. That's why 12 year olds and people who played it when they were 12 are the only people who still play it. — c (@the_runawayC) March 9, 2026

This is the game where players "teabag" each other in a show of dominance.

Happy to cash checks about a war game, but heaven forbid they make him into a meme. — Lord Commander Franklin (@LCFranklin40k) March 9, 2026

It is not his voice. He sold it and has zero claim to it. Also, Master Chief, if real, would not be such a pussy about it. — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) March 9, 2026

Well….the Master Chief is a fictional character voiced by a bleeding heart pussy. The Commander in Chief is real and he is handling business like a champ. Stay in the land of make believe Stevie. It’s safer. — Chad (@Chad79913492) March 9, 2026

No one in the entertainment industry seems to have heard of fair use. He's not in a position to demand anything.

