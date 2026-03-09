Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest
Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting War Porn'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 09, 2026
As we reported on Saturday, Ben Stiller demanded that the White House take down a video featuring two seconds of footage from his movie "Tropic Thunder," saying that he wasn't interested in being part of President Trump's propaganda machine. "War is not a movie," concluded Stiller, who wrote, directed, and starred in a war movie. Here's the White House's post, in case you missed it.

As you can see, the post is still up with the clip intact.

We haven't heard from Tom Cruise yet — he's smart enough to stay out of politics — but according to Headquarters, the guy who does the voice of the character Master Chief in Microsoft's Halo video game series is demanding that the producers of "this disgusting and juvenile war porn" remove his voice immediately. Yeah, no.

This is the game where players "teabag" each other in a show of dominance.

No one in the entertainment industry seems to have heard of fair use. He's not in a position to demand anything.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT WHITE HOUSE

