Rolling Stone: 'Apparent' Neo-Nazi Now the GOP Nominee for Texas House Seat

Oh, Rolling Stone. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas indeed withdrew his re-election bid this week after it was revealed that he had an affair with a former staff member. "After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election," Gonzales posted to X on Thursday.

By Friday, Rolling Stone was reporting that Gonzales was being replaced in the race with an apparent neo-Nazi.

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera drew scrutiny after video surfaced of him happily boasting about having a copy of Adolf Hitler’s 'Mein Kampf.'https://t.co/NEJ9MUWh06https://t.co/NEJ9MUWh06 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 7, 2026

Althea Legaspi reports:

A Texas GOP candidate has drawn scrutiny after video surfaced of him happily boasting about having a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Brandon Herrera is the GOP nominee for Texas’ 23rd congressional district after incumbent Tony Gonzales dropped out of his reelection bid following a sex scandal over which MAGA lawmakers called for his resignation. A subsequent ethics investigation ensued after reports surfaced that he had an affair with someone on his staff who later died by suicide. Meanwhile, Herrera has become the district’s de facto GOP nominee in the wake of Gonzales’ departure from the race. A he firearms manufacturer and YouTuber who’s known on the internet at “The AK Guy.” went viral on Friday after a clip surfaced where he is seen boasting about his copy of Mein Kampf. … It’s not the only time he’s proudly showcased neo-Nazi behavior. In another clip shared on social media by House Majority Pac on Thursday, Herrera is seen goose-stepping to the Nazi marching song “Erika.” On Friday, Herrera doubled down on his stance. I standby it, this shit was funny as hell,” he commented in response to the posted video.

Yes, he happily boasted about having a copy of Mein Kampf.

Brian Tyler Cohen posted a 19-second excerpt from the podcast and earned himself a Community Note:

Holy crap.



A clip was just unearthed of Texas GOP congressional nominee Brandon Herrera showing off his copy of Mein Kampf.



“I got the 1939 edition printed in English.”pic.twitter.com/VmiA3ULMnI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 6, 2026

Readers added context to this video The selectively edited clip is from a September 2024 podcast episode where Brandon Herrera and guests mock Mein Kampf as "dog shit," "schizophrenic," and ineffective rhetoric while noting its historical print rarity. He owns it as a collector's item.

This is defamatory.



They slipped in "apparent" to cover their ass and insert a modicum of deniability. pic.twitter.com/PMymBDzlWT — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 7, 2026

Rolling Stone has apparently decided it's lost enough defamation cases, so it slipped in a qualifier.

This is also an excellent demonsration of media bias.



Watch how they cover Herrera and his obvious parody vs Graham Platner, a Dem who actually has an SS tattoo. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 7, 2026

Their Maine Senate candidate has an SS tattoo, the New York Mayor's wife cheered on Hamas slaughter, but Brandon Herrera is the Nazi. Got it!



It's (D)ifferent I guess. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 7, 2026

Owning a historical book isn’t a crime. I thought the Dems were all about no book being illegal? Or are those just books aimed at teaching kids about various sex acts? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 7, 2026

My local library has Mein Kampf. Must be Nazi Headquarters — Tuttle (@Poohbear_687) March 7, 2026

This attack against his character is ridiculous. If you watch the episode they make fun of Adolfs grammar. I hope Brandon sues. — Novasynthetica (@BriFelk) March 7, 2026

Isn’t the criticism coming from the same people who are all “ReAd BaNNeD BoOks!!” — Elmer Keith (@MagnumKeith) March 7, 2026

I'm not even a lawyer and this looks actionable to me. There is no other reason to publish such a headline than defamation. — Backwoods Engineer - THE ORIGINAL (@BackwoodsEnginr) March 7, 2026

Rolling Stone writing fiction as usual. He didn’t boast about having the book, he mercilessly mocked it and its author. — Rabbit Wilko (@RW_Killblaster) March 7, 2026

Here's 14 minutes, not 19 seconds, of the podcast:

If only the Video could be found.... pic.twitter.com/Xa6hKzWBvG — Karl Johnson (@1789Johnson) March 7, 2026

@RollingStone do you people actually do any research at all or do you just write bullshit for the hell of it? — Noclip_Thru (@noclip_thru) March 7, 2026

You lying pieces of shit deserve to be sued into bankruptcy and prison — Unplussed (@UnplussedTheOG) March 7, 2026

We were hoping they'd be sued into bankruptcy with their completely fictional account of a campus gang rape. That one cost them quite a lot, but not enough to put them out of business, sadly. It's like they want to be sued.

***





