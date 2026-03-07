Plaque Honoring the Heroism of Capitol Police Officers on January 6 Installed in Capitol

"After years of delay," a plaque honoring the Capitol Police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 has been installed. Olivia George knows, because she was there at 4 a.m. to get a shot of it being put in place.

Scoop: Overnight, the plaque honoring police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan 6 was finally installed, following years of delay.

I know because I was there, watching at 4 a.m. as two employees working a nightshift bolted it to the granite wall.https://t.co/hT8WmJkZ3v — Olivia George (@oliviacgeorge) March 7, 2026

CNN wasn't on hand for the installation, but they did report that the plaque honoring the heroism of Capitol Police officers is now up.

A new plaque honoring the heroism of Capitol Police officers has been installed at the US Capitol. https://t.co/RQ76NTo3ys pic.twitter.com/b7ICd20Bj0 — CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2026

Kaanita Iyer and Veronica Stracqualursi report for CNN:

A plaque honoring the heroism of police officers during the January 6, 2021, attack by a mob supportive of President Donald Trump has quietly been installed at the US Capitol after years of delay. The installation of the plaque early Saturday morning, which was first reported by The Washington Post, did not feature a formal ceremony or remarks. It came years after it was required by federal law to be installed by 2023. “On behalf of a grateful Congress, this plaque honors the extraordinary individuals who bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy on January 6, 2021,” the plaque reads. “Their heroism will never be forgotten.” It lists the several local police departments and federal agencies that responded that day. Next to it is a QR code that leads to a file with the names of officers who were present.

Wait a minute. It doesn't say anything about the officers who "died" in the line of duty that day like you told us happened for years? Were you lying to the public? — Information Warlord ™ (@theinfowarlord) March 7, 2026

President Joe Biden assured us that multiple police officers lost their lives that day.

The Capitol Police murdered Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed American veteran. — Malaphar (@TheMalaphar) March 7, 2026

Capitol Police officers attacked peaceful protesters on January 6th using pepper balls, tear gas, and flash bangs in order to trigger a riot. — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) March 7, 2026

This plaque is a tombstone for a dead narrative. — Jon Holland ✞ (@JonHolland1776) March 7, 2026

What a stupid country this has become. — Tabby (@Tabby445702401) March 7, 2026

The same people built statues of George Floyd. — Major Breaking (@ritchieloggins) March 7, 2026

Nobody cares.



Move on. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) March 7, 2026

You people are so insufferable. I hope it gets torn down. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) March 7, 2026

No one cares about the mythology the left has erected around this event. — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) March 7, 2026

Didn't they hold doors open and invite people in? — Krugger Duning (@dinoridinjesus) March 7, 2026

In like a real hallway? Not in a back annex outside the maintenance shop? — Mike (@MikeD9111) March 7, 2026

CNN reports that the plaque has been installed "at the end of a hallway, just inside an entrance on the West Front of the Capitol, which is not open to the public."

A plaque for opening the doors and working secretly with the undercover FBI agents to escalate the rally? — 444cf444 (@fraudgovernment) March 7, 2026

Does it mention all of the people, who walked between the ropes and took pictures, that the police opened the doors for and allowed inside, or just nah? — ₩ᵃᶳᵏᵉᴵᵚᵉᵉ₩ᵃᵝᵝꜟᵗ Expert on being a woman (@WaskelweeWabbit) March 7, 2026

Does the plaque in any way acknowledge Nancy Pelosi as the root cause?



Asking for a friend. — J.D. Farmer (@JDFarmer94583) March 7, 2026

A lot of people are complaining that this was done in the dead of night, without fanfare or some sort of ceremony. We're sure the Democrats will put together some sort of event celebrating it now that it's up.

***

