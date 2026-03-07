Rolling Stone: 'Apparent' Neo-Nazi Now the GOP Nominee for Texas House Seat
Plaque Honoring the Heroism of Capitol Police Officers on January 6 Installed in Capitol

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

"After years of delay," a plaque honoring the Capitol Police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 has been installed. Olivia George knows, because she was there at 4 a.m. to get a shot of it being put in place.

CNN wasn't on hand for the installation, but they did report that the plaque honoring the heroism of Capitol Police officers is now up.

Kaanita Iyer and Veronica Stracqualursi report for CNN:

A plaque honoring the heroism of police officers during the January 6, 2021, attack by a mob supportive of President Donald Trump has quietly been installed at the US Capitol after years of delay.

The installation of the plaque early Saturday morning, which was first reported by The Washington Post, did not feature a formal ceremony or remarks. It came years after it was required by federal law to be installed by 2023.

“On behalf of a grateful Congress, this plaque honors the extraordinary individuals who bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy on January 6, 2021,” the plaque reads. “Their heroism will never be forgotten.”

It lists the several local police departments and federal agencies that responded that day. Next to it is a QR code that leads to a file with the names of officers who were present.

President Joe Biden assured us that multiple police officers lost their lives that day.

CNN reports that the plaque has been installed "at the end of a hallway, just inside an entrance on the West Front of the Capitol, which is not open to the public."

A lot of people are complaining that this was done in the dead of night, without fanfare or some sort of ceremony. We're sure the Democrats will put together some sort of event celebrating it now that it's up.

***

