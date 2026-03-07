Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender

Team Iran is all over social media, and it's not just Ben Rhodes. We saw a couple of hot takes on Iran on Saturday, including this one:

Iran is not going to surrender. They are a 6,000 year old civilization. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) March 7, 2026

That's been taken over countless times.

They are a 47 year old dictatorship that forcibly took control of a 6,000 year old civilization. — AmErican (@Flipper628) March 7, 2026

The current Iranian regime is not part of a 6000 year old civilization. It’s a 47-year-old colonial government that forced its Islamism on that civilization. https://t.co/Nl4KcOoN99 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 7, 2026

And for most of that history it was called Persia. — Chuck Garten (@Intoalltruth64) March 7, 2026

I’m older than this regime — Ruthie 🇺🇸 (@Ruthierob41) March 7, 2026

Correction to both. Persia has existed for about 6000 years but wasn't called iran until 1935. The govt in place now overthrew the Shah in 1979. The thugs in place are not and never were Persian, the are radical Islamic clerics who are from Arab countries — Mike Walk (@MikeWalk519638) March 7, 2026

Their civilization will survive and even thrive. Their Islamic caliphate will be thrust on the garbage heap of history. — Bill Keown (@billkeown) March 7, 2026

The Iranian people and country were kidnapped by Muslim savages 47 years ago. The results have been horrific. — Brian Olson (@BrianOl58344251) March 7, 2026

The thing is that you’re right, Iran isn’t going to surrender, it’s going to go away and Persia is going to emerge from its ashes as a beautiful nation with free people. — Not A Commie (@BIG_PARMENIDES) March 7, 2026

The Islamic regime isn't even 50 years old. It FORCED itself upon the 6000 year old civilization of the Persian people. They are VERY ready for it to be removed like the pustulent cyst it is. — Where are we? Nowhere (@nowhere_nh) March 7, 2026

No, they are a 50+ year old foreign regime holding a 6,000 year old civilization's people at gunpoint and are exactly so viciously evil because they failed destroy the culture of that 6,000 year old people.



They will lose for this exact reason. — Dan James (@ATTlKA) March 7, 2026

A 6,000 year old civilization that has surrendered many times. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) March 7, 2026

The current Iranian regime is a 47 year old abomination and are the oppressors of the ancient Persian people, who are celebrating the destruction of the monsters who have enslaved them. — Shashi (@shashigalore) March 7, 2026

We've also learned that it's "textbook impossible" to defeat a mountainous nation.

I just learned that Iran is an extremely mountainous country. If anyone in Tel Aviv or Washington thinks they can beat Iran, they are mentally unwell.



It's textbook impossible to defeat a mountainous country because ground troop movements will exhaust the invader. You'll be… pic.twitter.com/l7wMbvgyBQ — Johannes M. Koenraadt (@johannesmkx) March 7, 2026

This mountainous country has been conquered by the Medes, Macedonians, Parthians, Sasanians, Umayyads, Abbasids, Mongols, Timurids, Safavids, Afsharids, Qajars, Pahlavis, and the Mullahs (a partial list). I'm glad you figured out Iran has mountains, but please ... read a book. https://t.co/zb6eCiCNVJ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 7, 2026

What Iran has now doesn't even count as civilization. It had a civilization, but Ayatollah Khomeini wiped it out 47 years ago. Plus, we don't need the Islamic Republic of Iran to surrender. We just need to bomb it out of existence and let the people have their country back.

