Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 07, 2026
Team Iran is all over social media, and it's not just Ben Rhodes. We saw a couple of hot takes on Iran on Saturday, including this one:

That's been taken over countless times.

We've also learned that it's "textbook impossible" to defeat a mountainous nation.

What Iran has now doesn't even count as civilization. It had a civilization, but Ayatollah Khomeini wiped it out 47 years ago. Plus, we don't need the Islamic Republic of Iran to surrender. We just need to bomb it out of existence and let the people have their country back.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

IRAN ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

