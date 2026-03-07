'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass...
President Trump Demands Surrender From Ayatollahs

ABC News: Sinking of Iranian Warship 'Raises Questions' About Whether the Attack Was Legal

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on March 07, 2026
Journalism meme

Instead of doing some investigative journalism and telling us whether the U.S. torpedo strike that sank an Iranian warship was legal "under the rules of war," ABC News is instead reporting that the attack "raises questions" about the attack's legality. After all, it was in international waters.

Chris Boccia and Luis Martinez report:

The sinking of an Iranian warship Tuesday by a U.S. submarine thousands of miles from the war zone in international waters raises questions about whether the attack was legal under the rules of war.

Military law experts said the Iranian ship, which was in the Indian Ocean in international waters off Sri Lanka, would have been a lawful target had the U.S. declared war. The fact that it hasn’t done so makes the issue a murky one. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the attack an “atrocity.”

"The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set," he said.

"Experts" say it raises questions.

Where do these rules of war say that you have to wait to be attacked until you can strike? No one in the comments thinks this "raises questions."

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration's peace through strength foreign policy and its successes.

