Guy From Project Liberal Thinks He's Found the ‘Republican Benghazi’

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 02, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

While Iranians there and around the world are celebrating the death of Ayatollah Khamenei in the streets, the Associated Press reports that at least six people were killed as protesters stormed the U.S. consulate in Pakistan. 

Were those six people Americans? Or were they rioters killed in clashes with police? Let's see what the AP has to say:

Violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi and in the country’s north left at least 22 people dead and more than 120 others injured as demonstrators supportive of the Iranian government attempted to storm a U.S. Consulate on Sunday, authorities said.

In the north of the country, demonstrators attacked U.N. and government offices.

Joshua Reed Eakle of Project Liberal, a member of the Liberal Resistance Coalition, determined that this was the Republican Benghazi.

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With 1 Legally Polite Post
Sam J.
Those hacked emails WikiLeaks posted from John Podesta's account show the Obama administration putting together the story that it was a YouTube video that was responsible for the attack. It was fiction from the beginning. And Susan Rice went on five different Sunday shows to spread the lie.

The two situations are nothing alike, but it was a good attempt at rage-bait.

***

