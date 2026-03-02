Guy From Project Liberal Thinks He's Found the ‘Republican Benghazi’

While Iranians there and around the world are celebrating the death of Ayatollah Khamenei in the streets, the Associated Press reports that at least six people were killed as protesters stormed the U.S. consulate in Pakistan.

Police say at least 6 people have been killed in clashes as hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Consulate in Pakistan following the killing of Iran's supreme leader. https://t.co/ghGtH9K8Dv — The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2026

Were those six people Americans? Or were they rioters killed in clashes with police? Let's see what the AP has to say:

Violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi and in the country’s north left at least 22 people dead and more than 120 others injured as demonstrators supportive of the Iranian government attempted to storm a U.S. Consulate on Sunday, authorities said. In the north of the country, demonstrators attacked U.N. and government offices.

Joshua Reed Eakle of Project Liberal, a member of the Liberal Resistance Coalition, determined that this was the Republican Benghazi.

So, Republican Benghazi.



Got it. https://t.co/pV9borzTwv — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) March 1, 2026

In the sense that the Marines neutralized the terrorists without taking any casualties, as opposed to the Democrat Benghazi when the terrorists killed four Americans, including our ambassador, with no help to be found. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2026

Show me a better example of internet brainrot than trained monkeys yelling "Benghazi" without thinking about the difference in aftermath between that and this. Benghazi wasn't a scandal because an embassy was attacked. It was a scandal because our ambassador was fucking murdered. https://t.co/axbLrIhKN8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 2, 2026

Maybe if Americans were involved you might be close to making a point.

Except there none, so you are not. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) March 1, 2026

No, dipshit. The people killed were Pakistanis ourside the consulate. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 1, 2026

Congratulations. You’ve given us the dumbest take ever, one that has no connection to reality. Well done. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) March 2, 2026

The six killed were Pakistani protestors not embassy officials and our military immediately responded and that’s why those six died so not remotely similar no — Jennifer Zilla (@jennifer_zilla) March 1, 2026

Did Republicans lie about it and say it was because of a video? — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) March 1, 2026

Those hacked emails WikiLeaks posted from John Podesta's account show the Obama administration putting together the story that it was a YouTube video that was responsible for the attack. It was fiction from the beginning. And Susan Rice went on five different Sunday shows to spread the lie.

The people killed were Pakistani jihadis. And, no, the ambassador hasn't died. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) March 1, 2026

They were all Pakistanis, not US diplomats or DoS employees. — Tyler Morgan (@FakeTylerMorgan) March 1, 2026

In your gloating over the attack of the US Consulate in Pakistan, you may have overlooked the fact that it was the attackers that got their birthdays cancelled, (not our guys), and that there is no lack of support for them.



You suck at this. — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) March 1, 2026

At least 6 protesters were killed, 0 injuries in the Embassy.



So if you want to call that a Republican Benghazi sure let’s go with that —- because that’s what would have happened in Benghazi if Trump had been President. — MeliAndee (@meliandee) March 2, 2026

This tweet is a banger. You got it. — Brent Wentworth (@brent_wentworth) March 2, 2026

The two situations are nothing alike, but it was a good attempt at rage-bait.

