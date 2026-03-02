NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office...
'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have...
Loon Who Campaigned for Elizabeth Warren Says Every US Official Is a Legitimate...
Guy From Project Liberal Thinks He's Found the ‘Republican Benghazi’
Rashida Tlaib and Mehdi Hasan Keep Upping the Body Count of School Allegedly...
Marco Rubio Lays WASTE to Democrats Crying Because Trump 'Did Not Notify Congress'...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With...
Trump Just Obliterated The Iranian Regime (Operation Epic Fury)
Attn. Dems and Media! WH Has a LONG List for Those Saying the...
Alex Soros Learns the HARD WAY That He and Dems Are Reading the...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck SHREDS 'The View' Panel's Hysteric Talking Points About the Iran Stri...
VIP
New York Times' PR Tries to Mop Up Criticism of Their Ayatollah Death...
60 Minutes' Attempt to Get Iran's Reza Pahlavi to Trash Talk Trump BACKFIRES...

Axios CEO: Debate If Death of Khamenei Was Worth 3 American Lives Will Dominate Politics for Weeks

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 02, 2026
Twitter

The last we'd heard, the number of U.S. servicemembers who'd been killed in Operation Epic Fury was up to six. That's fewer than were killed during President Joe Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Advertisement

Back when the reported death toll was three, Axios CEO Jim VandeHei said that those deaths would shift the debate inside MAGA, and politics would be dominated for weeks with the question of whether the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei and his successors and the destruction of Iran's military capability.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Axios might try to keep these casualties in the media for weeks, but the debate inside MAGA has not shifted. 

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

IRAN MILITARY AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have Fun a Fun Roasting, Journos)
Doug P.
NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office to Announce Iran Strikes
Brett T.
Former Climate AOC Lackey Reflects on the Exact MOMENT She Realized Climate Activism Was 'BULLS**T' - Vid
Sam J.
Loon Who Campaigned for Elizabeth Warren Says Every US Official Is a Legitimate Target Worldwide
Brett T.
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With 1 Legally Polite Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement