Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns...
Judges Say If Trump Continues 'Illegally' Detaining People, They'll Issue Fines and Contem...
Shaun King: If Khamenei Was Martyred, It Will Be an Honorable Death
Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of...
Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports...
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump...
VIP
From 'Shush the Kids' to 'Rejoice in the Noise': How a Church's Policy...
4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the...
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote...
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo
EPIC Post Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act...
Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades
Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Stri...
Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportat...

CNN: Bill Clinton Said He Didn’t Have Sexual Relations With Those Women In the Epstein Photos

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 28, 2026
Twitter

After he and his wife blew off a congressional subpoena to testify about their involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton sat down on Friday for a deposition about the Epstein files. He released part of his opening statement on X, posting, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals."

Advertisement

In what rings a bell to many of a certain age, CNN reports that Clinton denied having sexual relations with the many women shown with him in numerous photographs from the Epstein files.

CNN reports:

Bill Clinton told lawmakers during his deposition about Jeffrey Epstein on Friday that he did not know the woman with whom he was photographed in a jacuzzi, two sources familiar with the testimony tell CNN.

The former president was also asked if he had sex with the woman – and he said he did not, the sources said.

The Justice Department released the photograph of Clinton in a jacuzzi with the woman, whose face is redacted, as part of a tranche of Epstein case files it earlier made public. It stands as one of many instances of the former president appearing in the department’s Epstein files.

Hillary Clinton recently told BBC about the trip that the image came from: “It was one of the stops they made to look at philanthropic and charitable work that my husband has done, saving literally millions of lives around the world.”

Recommended

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Ha ha ha ha.

Advertisement

There's just something we don't trust about Clinton. CNN reports that he said that he did not have sexual relations with those women, and you know what that counts for.

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL CLINTON CNN JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
Judges Say If Trump Continues 'Illegally' Detaining People, They'll Issue Fines and Contempt Filings
Brett T.
Shaun King: If Khamenei Was Martyred, It Will Be an Honorable Death
Brett T.
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump Propaganda Unchallenged
Doug P.
Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports Death Toll of 85
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes Aaron Walker
Advertisement