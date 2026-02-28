CNN: Bill Clinton Said He Didn’t Have Sexual Relations With Those Women In the Epstein Photos

After he and his wife blew off a congressional subpoena to testify about their involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton sat down on Friday for a deposition about the Epstein files. He released part of his opening statement on X, posting, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals."

In what rings a bell to many of a certain age, CNN reports that Clinton denied having sexual relations with the many women shown with him in numerous photographs from the Epstein files.

New: Clinton was shown numerous photographs featuring him with women and asked whether he had sex with them, two sources with the deposition said.



Each time, Clinton said no



W/@mj_lee https://t.co/DQIypBvCap — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) February 27, 2026

CNN reports:

Bill Clinton told lawmakers during his deposition about Jeffrey Epstein on Friday that he did not know the woman with whom he was photographed in a jacuzzi, two sources familiar with the testimony tell CNN. The former president was also asked if he had sex with the woman – and he said he did not, the sources said. The Justice Department released the photograph of Clinton in a jacuzzi with the woman, whose face is redacted, as part of a tranche of Epstein case files it earlier made public. It stands as one of many instances of the former president appearing in the department’s Epstein files. Hillary Clinton recently told BBC about the trip that the image came from: “It was one of the stops they made to look at philanthropic and charitable work that my husband has done, saving literally millions of lives around the world.”

Ha ha ha ha.

Depends on what your definition of 'is' is. — fata4life (@elivenspire) February 28, 2026

And he would never lie about who he had sex with! pic.twitter.com/mMbb6skdMB — The Grifting Project (Parody) (@GriftingProject) February 28, 2026

They were just trying to get him to say his most famous line - "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." — Donkey Punch (@LeDonkey_Punch) February 28, 2026

He’s got a good track record on that type of question — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) February 28, 2026

And we know he’s never be caught lying about that 😂😂 — MCarhill (@CarhillJ1989) February 28, 2026

So, he was just there for the hot tubs? Uh huh. 🤪 — desertgurl59 (@desertgurl59) February 28, 2026

Ah. It’s not like he ever lied about that before. Like taking advantage of an intern to have sex with her in the oval office and then lied under oath about it. This got him disbarred. — Jeremy (@GhostJStone) February 28, 2026

A BJ is not sex according to Clinton — American Trucker (@silverkranch) February 28, 2026

He’s thinks oral sex isn’t sex sex, so take it with a grain of salt. — SandyS (@SandyS121718) February 28, 2026

Did he wag his finger? It don't count for shit if he doesn't wag his finger! — Tom Canaday (@Tom_in_SFCA) February 28, 2026

There's just something we don't trust about Clinton. CNN reports that he said that he did not have sexual relations with those women, and you know what that counts for.

