NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke

As we mentioned in an earlier post, it's been four days since the U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated Canada at the Olympics to bring home the gold medal, and the media is still talking about it. Here's the San Francisco Chronicle weighing in:

Advertisement

OPINION: By accepting an invite to the State of the Union address, the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s hockey team provided Trump a lustrous display of sportswashing, columnist Scott Ostler writes. https://t.co/QBsmxSXQ7i — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 25, 2026

"A lustrous display of sportswashing"? We're not reading that even to find out what "sportswashing" means.

Here's The Detroit Free Press:

Politics ruined what should've been U.S. hockey's shining moment https://t.co/BLIi0RTdFC — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 26, 2026

Canada's Globe and Mail and Toronto Star are especially butthurt and refuse to let their team lose with dignity. As we just reported, a columnist for the Toronto Star claimed that the women's hockey team blew off President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House, saying, "Thanks, but no thanks," because they were insulted by a joke.

U.S. women's hockey star Kelly Pannek reiterates team missed State of the Union over logistical challenges, not Trump joke. https://t.co/DOux2vCWro — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2026

That was published on Thursday, the same day that NBC News reported that the men's team was expressing regret over laughing at Trump's joke.

Some members of the Team USA men's hockey team are expressing regret over laughing along to President Trump's locker room joke about the women's hockey team. https://t.co/z5FIZVCpvB — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2026

Isabel Yip reports for NBC News:

Team USA backup goalie Jeremy Swayman said Wednesday that the team "should've reacted differently” to Trump’s comment about the women’s team. “We know that we are so excited for the women’s team. We have so much respect for the women’s team. To share that gold medal with them is something we’re forever grateful for," Swayman told reporters. … Other members of the men's team have not taken back the team's locker room laughter. Jack Hughes, who scored Team USA's gold medal-winning overtime goal, has repeatedly expressed support for the women's team. Yet when asked if he agreed with Swayman's comment that they "should've reacted differently," Hughes said, "it is what it is."

This "backlash" was 100 percent a media creation and should be ignored.

If they really cared they’d give back their medals. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 26, 2026

It’s pathetic how desperate you guys are. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 26, 2026

Now the MSM will be flexing over its ability to bully people. https://t.co/wi7aVUIvRs — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 26, 2026

I’m sure you won’t be satisfied until they all grovel at your feet apologizing. — OneOpinion23 (@OneOpinion23) February 26, 2026

Media created the controversy and now continues to stoke it. — Beth (@Bethie010) February 26, 2026

Advertisement

They regret media outlets making a story about nothing. It’s obvious most in the media have never been part of a team or spent time in a locker room. — @ry_nine (@ryanhuffine254) February 26, 2026

Would you please report some news? Ever thought of that? — Dr. William Chav (GED/AA) (@billy_chav) February 26, 2026

You’ve written more stories about mens’ reactions to the womens’ team success than you have about the womens’ team success.



Go USA!!! — Brentwoody (@Brentwoody11) February 26, 2026

Nobody cares about your synthetic outrage. — BillyBob1972 🇺🇸 (@BillyRickiBob) February 26, 2026

The NPR guy with the "bombshell" story about missing Epstein files must be fuming that all of the headlines all week have been about hockey.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.