NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 26, 2026
Twitchy

As we mentioned in an earlier post, it's been four days since the U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated Canada at the Olympics to bring home the gold medal, and the media is still talking about it. Here's the San Francisco Chronicle weighing in:

"A lustrous display of sportswashing"? We're not reading that even to find out what "sportswashing" means.

Here's The Detroit Free Press:

Canada's Globe and Mail and Toronto Star are especially butthurt and refuse to let their team lose with dignity. As we just reported, a columnist for the Toronto Star claimed that the women's hockey team blew off President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House, saying, "Thanks, but no thanks," because they were insulted by a joke.

That was published on Thursday, the same day that NBC News reported that the men's team was expressing regret over laughing at Trump's joke.

Isabel Yip reports for NBC News:

Team USA backup goalie Jeremy Swayman said Wednesday that the team "should've reacted differently” to Trump’s comment about the women’s team.

“We know that we are so excited for the women’s team. We have so much respect for the women’s team. To share that gold medal with them is something we’re forever grateful for," Swayman told reporters.

Other members of the men's team have not taken back the team's locker room laughter.

Jack Hughes, who scored Team USA's gold medal-winning overtime goal, has repeatedly expressed support for the women's team. Yet when asked if he agreed with Swayman's comment that they "should've reacted differently," Hughes said, "it is what it is."

This "backlash" was 100 percent a media creation and should be ignored.

The NPR guy with the "bombshell" story about missing Epstein files must be fuming that all of the headlines all week have been about hockey.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

