ABC News: Man Arrested for ‘Assault’ for ‘Attacking’ Police Officer During Snowball Fight

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The quotation marks in our headline come from ABC News, not Twitchy. Why ABC News felt the need to qualify all of these terms is a mystery. Couldn't they have acted like real journalists and said "allegedly"?

As we reported on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted to X that he'd seen the videos of "kids" throwing snowballs at police officers in Washington Square Park, and told his followers to treat the officers with respect. "If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me," he concluded.

The snowball fight was reportedly organized online, but became aggressive when police officers approached. People climbed to the roofs of buildings to pelt officers with snow and chunks of ice.

The case has snowballed since then, and one of those "kids" has been arrested. This is after Mamdani told the press on Wednesday that he wouldn't be pushing for charges in the incident:

The police weren't playfully throwing snowballs back at the "kids." Here's more video of the incident from Tuesday's post:

Here's ABC's "take" on the "snowball fight":

Despite Mamdani's dismissal of the riot as an innocent snowball fight, a man was arrested Thursday morning:

A 27-year-old "kid."

As Mamdani put in his initial post on the riot, "If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me." If only. Let's see someone hit the mayor in the face with an ice ball and see if the "kid" who threw it gets nabbed by his security team.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist who has called to defund the police.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

