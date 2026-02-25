Rashida Tlaib Advises Americans to Keep Their Children Away From Sicko Pedophile Trump

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Donald Trump needs to appoint a Secretary of Defamation. He's already settled with two broadcast networks, including ABC News, where George Stephanopoulos repeatedly said that Trump had been found civilly liable for rape. He had not, and ABC News ended up involuntarily donating $15 million to his presidential library.

Advertisement

With the Epstein files released, Democrats like Ted Lieu are getting bolder about saying that Trump has been accused of having sex with a minor. We thought Lieu should have been sued, but then along came Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who posted, "He is pedophile."

We notice she posted that from her personal X account and not her official one.

Once again, if there was anything in those files implicating Trump, the Biden campaign would have released it in 2024.

We wondered that too. Grok says, "It's a common slang insult in Arabic, like calling someone an 'ass' or 'idiot' in English—stupid or stubborn."

Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear
justmindy
Keep your children away from Tlaib, just in case her beeper goes off.

Trump's DOJ released the Epstein files. Hinting that they contain evidence that he's a pedophile don't work anymore. There are some big-money Democrats who need looking into, though.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN LAWSUIT

