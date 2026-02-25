Rashida Tlaib Advises Americans to Keep Their Children Away From Sicko Pedophile Trump

President Donald Trump needs to appoint a Secretary of Defamation. He's already settled with two broadcast networks, including ABC News, where George Stephanopoulos repeatedly said that Trump had been found civilly liable for rape. He had not, and ABC News ended up involuntarily donating $15 million to his presidential library.

Advertisement

With the Epstein files released, Democrats like Ted Lieu are getting bolder about saying that Trump has been accused of having sex with a minor. We thought Lieu should have been sued, but then along came Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who posted, "He is pedophile."

This hemar president pretends he cares about children. He is pedophile and protects people just like him. Keep your children away from this sicko. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 25, 2026

We notice she posted that from her personal X account and not her official one.

Once again, if there was anything in those files implicating Trump, the Biden campaign would have released it in 2024.

We wondered that too. Grok says, "It's a common slang insult in Arabic, like calling someone an 'ass' or 'idiot' in English—stupid or stubborn."

@POTUS I think it’s time for another lawsuit — ✰Alanna Merritt✰ (@Alannamerritt1) February 25, 2026

He should sue you. — JimmyD (@Jimmydeuce1234) February 25, 2026

What proof do you have he's a pedophile? He's already been cleared of the Epstein files.



Just more lies from the left. — Malaphar (@TheMalaphar) February 25, 2026

You keep saying that he’s a pedophile. Until you bring credible evidence that he is one I’m going to call you a pedophile. — Jim Hughes (@Jim_Jr) February 25, 2026

Enjoy the lawsuit. — Shadilay Solzhenitsyn (@manysuchcases11) February 25, 2026

Bold tak from a Muslim. — EgilSkallagrímmsson (@HlautBolli) February 25, 2026

Your entire religion is based on pedos. Your prophet was a pedo. Your men marry minors. All pedos. — Alt-Middle (@MiddleAlt38607) February 25, 2026

I’ll worry about my own kids thank you very much. — Montana Irish (@davtra50) February 25, 2026

Keep your children away from Tlaib, just in case her beeper goes off.

Protestors in Minnesota are protecting pedophiles and child rapists from ICE. — Frankie Feckless (@FrankieFeckless) February 25, 2026

You’re a disgrace. Resign. Your face disgusts me. — Saibra (@Saibra33) February 25, 2026

I hope Trump sues you into oblivion you lying hypocrite. — LT🇺🇸 (@LTintex) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

What a lunatic. Trump was right. They’re crazy. pic.twitter.com/AiNKJ8VPcl — HarambeNYC (@HarambeNyc) February 25, 2026

Thanks for putting your lawsuit-ready libel out there for all of us to see and record for posterity. How stupid can you be? I really want to know. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) February 25, 2026

Your prophet married a 6 year old. It’s in your hemar book. There is zero evidence of Trump being a pedo and I hope he sues you for every penny you’ve grifted off of this country. — Send Rip (@novemberscomin) February 25, 2026

Trump's DOJ released the Epstein files. Hinting that they contain evidence that he's a pedophile don't work anymore. There are some big-money Democrats who need looking into, though.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Rashida Tlaib.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



