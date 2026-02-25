Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys

It seems the Canadians are still mad that they lost the Olympic gold medal to the U.S. Canadians, and plenty of easily triggered American liberals, were still seething on Tuesday before President Donald Trump brought out the men's hockey team to honor them at his State of the Union address. That was apparently more salt in the wound, judging by the response of Canadian media.

As we recently reported, The Globe and Mail sent a correspondent to Alabama to look around and try to answer the question of how Alabama could possibly be richer than Canada "out of nowhere." The paper's curiosity about the superpower to their south led it to watch and opine on America's State of the Union address, which The Globe and Mail called a circus, with Team USA serving as the monkeys.

The State of the Union was a zoo – and Team USA the monkeys https://t.co/GaDUly8zGi pic.twitter.com/HpVjyLxgNc — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) February 25, 2026

Cathal Kelly writes:

It was a terrible idea. The whole thing. They could’ve just gone to a night club for three days and had everyone’s phone confiscated at the door, but ooohhhh no, someone had to get ambitious. Ambition is at the core of this. In American pro terms, hockey is a third-class endeavour. This was Team USA’s big chance to move to the front of the culture. They weren’t ready for it. I think it was the sweaters. Going around in public dressed up like an early middle-aged Glee Club is not very Michael Jordan. It was the sweaters, with a side of sycophancy. The USA players could have played this straight down the middle. Been modest and self-effacing after their victory. Kept the politics to one side. But where’s the fun in that? How do you mine aura out of humility? … They talk about sea-doos, watches and stick tape. A lot of them went to college, but none of them actually went to college. They went to hockey. I’d be shocked if more than a handful of them had ever read a book that wasn’t Harry Potter. Try to remember that these men were not raised to be independent thinkers. That would be antithetical to getting where they’ve gotten. They are designed from childhood to live in packs. Whenever a new alpha – like the current U.S. President – wanders into their midst, even telephonically, their instinct is to roll over and start chittering.

The USA players could have been modest and self-effacing after their victory. Talk about a beta.

How does it feel to get beaten by monkeys in your national sport, you Maple Syrup b*tches? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 25, 2026

Man you guys lost to monkeys? That’s embarrassing — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) February 25, 2026

Haven't seen the Stanley Cup on Syrupean shores in decades, can't win gold at the Olympics, all because "monkeys" keep beating your ass. 😂😂😂 — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) February 25, 2026

Somebody at the Globe and Mail needs a timeout until they can get their TDS under control. That headline looks like it was written by a five year old that lost their little league game. — Think Over News:"The Light shines in the darkness" (@Think_OverNews) February 25, 2026

Some still see an invitation from POTUS as an honor and are able to ignore politics for the privilege.



Imagine seeing the ability to ignore politics briefly as a character flaw. — Hoisttheblackflag (@HTBF1968) February 25, 2026

Unbelievable. You people have no shame at all. None. — The Shadoe Davis Show (@ShadoeDavis) February 25, 2026

Salty Canadian is spilling tears I see. — matthew jones (@greatimp) February 25, 2026

Jealousy is such an ugly and petty emotion. — Uberminch (@uberminch) February 25, 2026

You lost. Cope harder. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) February 25, 2026

The seething is still off the charts three whole days later. — colin (@mockdisasterttv) February 25, 2026

Still butthurt? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) February 25, 2026

Can you work any harder at making Canada a pariah? — DaninPA (@DanRidesPA) February 25, 2026

Imagine writing articles about another country's State of the Union address. — E.M. Davis (@daviscreates) February 25, 2026

Beta Canuck.

The eternal Canadian crashout is absolutely delicious. Cope and seethe you freaks — Mr. B (@MrInvigorator) February 25, 2026

Some Canadians are doing everything they can to ensure that the 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Gold Medal game will be rubbed in their faces until the end of time. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) February 25, 2026

What a horrible take. Team USA won. Our country is proud of them. Deal with it.

