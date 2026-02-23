NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out of His Face

Some Democrats want ICE agents to wear body cameras, and we're on board with that. As has been shown by the video shot by police bodycams since the Black Lives Matter riots, the footage usually exonerates the law enforcement official.

We're always astounded by the restraint shown by ICE agents, who usually just do their jobs as they're surrounded by wine moms shouting in their ears and blowing those damn whistles. This ICE agent may have overstepped when he pushed a megaphone out of his face. Legally, we believe, he just has to stand there and take it.

The local NBC News affiliate was on the case and interviewed the victims and a retired police sergeant for good measure. They all believe the Department of Homeland Security should open an investigation.

NBC News is doing a story on protesters that are on camera screaming at ICE agents through a megaphone right in their faces



The ICE officer pushes the megaphone away from his face



NBC News says ICE officers crossed the line and were violent to protesters because of this



You… pic.twitter.com/0xPTSB008Z — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 23, 2026

"You don’t hate the mainstream media enough."

Context left the chat. — legislation (@legislationpage) February 23, 2026

Why are the protesters allowed to get up so close and invade the agents personal space which to me would be threatening

behavior? — Drenie (@Drenie231558) February 23, 2026

It would be terrible if people screamed through megaphones at news reporters on camera. Peaceful protest, right? — Homer Stinson (@HomerStinson89) February 23, 2026

Any action taken by one person that can cause injury to another person is assault.



Assault is not protest. It is a crime. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) February 23, 2026

Yelling with a megaphone in someone's face is an assault. That alone could damage someone's hearing. They have no case against ICE. — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) February 23, 2026

The protester could have and should have been arrested for assault. They have been allowed to get away with too much for too long. — DragonflyDebs (@debsuds1) February 23, 2026

Classic mainstream media spin ignoring provocation and painting law enforcement as the aggressor. — BIG DADDY ✪ (@_big_daddy__1) February 23, 2026

Shoving a screaming 120dB megaphone in a federal agent's face isn't activism—it's felony assault by gutless, whining cowards pretending to be brave. Pathetic. — Greg Walker (@GregWalker54506) February 23, 2026

What's the editorial standard here - do they consider any physical contact with protest equipment automatically crossing a line, or is this selective framing? Seems like context around officer safety protocols would matter for the story. — TrakkerNation (@trakkernation) February 23, 2026

More "protesters" need to get hit with pepper balls.

