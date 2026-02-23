Rep. Jason Crow Says ICE Agents Are Parading Around in Commando Cosplay
NYC Mayor Mamdani's Excuse for 'Photo ID to Shovel Snow' Hypocrisy Is OFF...
Rep. Ilhan Omar's SOTU Guest Is Activist Who Went Viral for Being Dragged...
Officer Who Arrested Laken Riley's Killer Speaks at White House Event Honoring Angel...
Member of Parliament Especially Concerned for 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians in Puerto Vallarta
VIP
From Booing Anthems to Cuddly Consolation Prizes: Canada's Stuffed Animal Walk of Shame...
Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team...
From Biden Blind Spot to Trump Hand Obsession: Aaron Rupar's Selective Medical Expertise
Keith Olbermann: US Men’s Hockey Team Are ‘Self-Absorbed Scumbag Misogynists’
Libs Are Losing It After Seeing Kash Patel Celebrating The Olympic Gold
Gavin Newsom Just Sounded Incredibly Racist While Promoting His New Book
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is...
VIP
The Dems Remain Perplexed and Clueless About How They've Lost Male Voters in...

NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out of His Face

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on February 23, 2026
Journalism meme

Some Democrats want ICE agents to wear body cameras, and we're on board with that. As has been shown by the video shot by police bodycams since the Black Lives Matter riots, the footage usually exonerates the law enforcement official. 

Advertisement

We're always astounded by the restraint shown by ICE agents, who usually just do their jobs as they're surrounded by wine moms shouting in their ears and blowing those damn whistles. This ICE agent may have overstepped when he pushed a megaphone out of his face. Legally, we believe, he just has to stand there and take it.

The local NBC News affiliate was on the case and interviewed the victims and a retired police sergeant for good measure. They all believe the Department of Homeland Security should open an investigation.

"You don’t hate the mainstream media enough."

Recommended

Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers
Brett T.
Advertisement

More "protesters" need to get hit with pepper balls.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS ICE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Jason Crow Says ICE Agents Are Parading Around in Commando Cosplay
Brett T.
GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is With Black Dems (Watch)
Sam J.
NYC Mayor Mamdani's Excuse for 'Photo ID to Shovel Snow' Hypocrisy Is OFF THE CHARTS Hilarious
Doug P.
Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers Brett T.
Advertisement