Officer Who Arrested Laken Riley's Killer Speaks at White House Event Honoring Angel Families

President Donald Trump held an event at the White House on Monday honoring angel families whose loved ones had been killed by illegal immigrants. Here's one:

Angel mom Laura Wilkerson, whose son was "brutally beaten, tortured, and strangled to death, and his body set on fire" by an illegal immigrant, describes meeting with then-candidate Donald Trump for the first time.



"He watched as the tears rolled down my face...He never ever… pic.twitter.com/SK71zxNK7W — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 23, 2026

… looked away from my pain. He looked me straight in the eye and he said 'I will never forget the story of your sweet son and I will never give up fighting for the American family. I looked at him and I believed him." "....I can’t even pretend to understand the spiritual battles that swirl around the office of the presidency and, the man who owns that office. I would ask that God breathe a fresh breath of air through this administration...Jesus works on my family every day, still healing us today, and I am just so incredibly grateful for the man who’s in office who never quits."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shamed CNN for not covering the event.

Why doesn't @CNN think this American mother's words are worth airing on their network? https://t.co/LxX41g0Lvc — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 23, 2026

NBC News White House correspondent Garrett Haake was distracted by Trump's attacks on the media.

Between tributes to the various families in the room, the president keeps returning to attack the media, complaining about “fake polls,” and saying he could cure cancer and not get the credit he deserves. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 23, 2026

Where's the lie?

The President was attacking the media because networks like yours refuse to cover the stories of Angel Families. https://t.co/wFMboF5wQr — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 23, 2026

It wasn't just moms. Here's a man whose brother was killed by an illegal alien:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jody Jones — whose brother Rocky was killed by an illegal — just EVISCERATED the Democrats in a mic drop moment



"I'm SICK and TIRED of hearing these Democrats stand up and say how 'SORRY' they are for these criminal illegals being 'ripped apart.' WHAT ABOUT US?!"… pic.twitter.com/USAWZwIViq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 23, 2026

The post continues:

… "WE MEAN SOMETHING TOO. And this man right here understands it!" "President Trump, I want you to know: no matter WHAT the fake news says about you, the American people love you, and we WILL support you all the time." Patriot

No wonder the broadcast and cable networks didn't want to cover this event.

Also on hand was the police officer who arrested Laken Riley's killer when he served in New York:

🚨 WOW! Palm Beach, FL police officer and former NYPD just said with President Trump he ARRESTED the illegal alien who killed Laken Riley when he served in New York — but Democrats RELEASED him



"I personally arrested José Ibarra for endangering the welfare of a child. A few… pic.twitter.com/1ISEAftXIr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 23, 2026

The post continues:

… months later, I saw his face again in the news after he viciously murdered Laken Riley." "I did my job. I put him in custody — the system failed. No detainer, no accountability, no deportation — and an innocent American life was taken. If you enter our country illegally, there will be consequences under this administration." @RapidResponse47 A generational betrayal.

No detainer. Not surprising in New York State.

Family should be able to sue every person involved in Ibarra’s release — Mike (@michaeljashmore) February 23, 2026

This is actually disturbing — DeeWoz2024 (@DBfromSHR) February 23, 2026

Officer, thanks you for speaking out about this. — Joni wansing (@Boneyjoane) February 23, 2026

Is there any way to drop a load of consequences on NYC and their sanctuary policies? If not, this will happen again. And, actually, it has. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) February 23, 2026

Soft-on-crime judicial system failed to protect the innocent from a killer. — Magiknight (@spjohnson2025) February 23, 2026

This should be required viewing for all of the wine moms out there putting their ICE Watch training to work to impede the detention of illegal aliens.

