Officer Who Arrested Laken Riley's Killer Speaks at White House Event Honoring Angel Families

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump held an event at the White House on Monday honoring angel families whose loved ones had been killed by illegal immigrants. Here's one:

… looked away from my pain. He looked me straight in the eye and he said 'I will never forget the story of your sweet son and I will never give up fighting for the American family. I looked at him and I believed him."

"....I can’t even pretend to understand the spiritual battles that swirl around the office of the presidency and, the man who owns that office. I would ask that God breathe a fresh breath of air through this administration...Jesus works on my family every day, still healing us today, and I am just so incredibly grateful for the man who’s in office who never quits."

 White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shamed CNN for not covering the event.

NBC News White House correspondent Garrett Haake was distracted by Trump's attacks on the media.

Where's the lie?

It wasn't just moms. Here's a man whose brother was killed by an illegal alien:

The post continues:

"WE MEAN SOMETHING TOO. And this man right here understands it!"

"President Trump, I want you to know: no matter WHAT the fake news says about you, the American people love you, and we WILL support you all the time."

Patriot 

No wonder the broadcast and cable networks didn't want to cover this event.

Also on hand was the police officer who arrested Laken Riley's killer when he served in New York:

The post continues:

… months later, I saw his face again in the news after he viciously murdered Laken Riley."

"I did my job. I put him in custody — the system failed. No detainer, no accountability, no deportation — and an innocent American life was taken. If you enter our country illegally, there will be consequences under this administration." @RapidResponse47

 A generational betrayal.

No detainer. Not surprising in New York State.

This should be required viewing for all of the wine moms out there putting their ICE Watch training to work to impede the detention of illegal aliens.

***

