Congresswoman Says Advice to Drink Whole Milk Is ‘White Supremacy Dog Whistling’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 23, 2026
Twitter

Remember back when First Lady Michelle Obama decided to get involved in school lunches with the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010? We published a few posts by students who took photos of their "new," healthy school lunches, which were paltry, to say the least. Student athletes argued that they needed more calories. Obama said the controversial school lunches would “eventually be embraced by kids."

There was the predictable liberal backlash when Donald Trump was elected and rolled back the limitations on what could be served in schools. Apparently, "making school meals great again" means relaxing nutrition standards for federally subsidized school lunch programs, Vox posted.

Back in January, President Trump signed an executive order ending the ban on whole milk in school lunches.

Some made this claim at the time, but RNC Research caught Rep. Maxine Dexter calling the campaign to return whole milk to school lunches "white supremacy dog whistling."

Yes, whole milk is racist.

This is the party that believes in science … they'd never buy that argument.

