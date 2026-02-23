Congresswoman Says Advice to Drink Whole Milk Is ‘White Supremacy Dog Whistling’

Remember back when First Lady Michelle Obama decided to get involved in school lunches with the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010? We published a few posts by students who took photos of their "new," healthy school lunches, which were paltry, to say the least. Student athletes argued that they needed more calories. Obama said the controversial school lunches would “eventually be embraced by kids."

There was the predictable liberal backlash when Donald Trump was elected and rolled back the limitations on what could be served in schools. Apparently, "making school meals great again" means relaxing nutrition standards for federally subsidized school lunch programs, Vox posted.

Back in January, President Trump signed an executive order ending the ban on whole milk in school lunches.

🚨 BREAKING: By stroke of pen, President Trump OVERTURNS Obama-era ban on whole milk in public school lunches.



"I'm gonna start drinking a lot of milk!"



Whole milk is back.



MAHA is winning.



Sanity is RETURNING! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zjsZbA3SpK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

Some made this claim at the time, but RNC Research caught Rep. Maxine Dexter calling the campaign to return whole milk to school lunches "white supremacy dog whistling."

Democrat Rep. Maxine Dexter calls the MAHA campaign to drink whole milk "white supremacy dog whistling."



Democrats' unhinged hatred for President Trump has broken their brains. pic.twitter.com/aYsVPafiI2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2026

Yes, whole milk is racist.

Now whole milk is racist? What a stretch. TDS. — TKK (@TeeKayKiz) February 23, 2026

What is amazing is how much traction Democrats seem to be getting online with this ""white supremacy" line of attack. — combatoverride switch (@combatoverride) February 23, 2026

I'm down with the BIPOC struggle. I only drink chocolate milk and leprechaun shakes in season. — Harren Darrison🇺🇸 🍌 (@DarrisonHarren) February 23, 2026

Raw whole milk, if you can find it. — SigP226Legion (@BellsTheorem33) February 23, 2026

Unbelievably DUMB. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 23, 2026

So now milk is a white supremacist? I was told to drink my milk for my bones; damn nobody told me I was drinking racism — Steph3504 (@Steph3504) February 23, 2026

They never talk about what they are going to do for American citizens; it's either Trump or racism, and that's all they have. They really do hate America and its citizens. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) February 23, 2026

Nothing says white people are superior to all other people like a tall glass of whole milk. — Seth (@sethperlstein) February 23, 2026

Whole milk has some great ingredients that are stripped with lower fat milk — Barbara (@Barbara39880436) February 23, 2026

This is the party that believes in science … they'd never buy that argument.

