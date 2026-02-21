Jeffrey Epstein Survivors to Attend SOTU as Guests of Democrats

Some Democrats have announced that they won't be attending President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. That's fine with us … fewer people in keffiyehs holding up those stupid ping-pong paddles.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Jamie Raskin are two Democrats who will be attending with victims of Jeffrey Epstein as their invited guests.

A number of Jeffrey Epstein survivors plan to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill Tuesday night as guests of members of Congress, @mj_lee reports.



Survivor Dani Bensky plans to attend as a guest of Sen. Chuck Schumer; Sharlene Rochard as a… — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) February 20, 2026

… guest of Rep. Emily Randall; and Liz Stein as a guest of Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of NM Dem Reps. Jamie Raskin and Suhas Subramanyam announced Sky & Amanda Roberts would be their guests. They are brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Are they going to be there to thank Trump for releasing the Epstein files after the Biden administration sat on them for four years?

So they are attending with the Democrats who have done nothing for them, for years, but now can be used as political pawns. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 21, 2026

They could just name names, but no, they’re volunteering to be used as political props. https://t.co/FUARaleQxk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 21, 2026

Kristen, this would be the ideal time to ask them the names of the men who sexually abused them so we can act on their call to bring those men to justice. We don't know who these men are - they do. A professional journalist would seek out those answers, no? — Jason Beale (@jabeale) February 21, 2026

You mean co-conspirators? — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) February 21, 2026

You mean the women that were adults and "recruiters" for Epstein, don't you? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 21, 2026

Will Stacey Plaskett be there, too?



Any of the Dems going to invite Bill Clinton? — Common Sense Fusionist (@AndIllWhisperNo) February 21, 2026

So they can thank Trump for helping Epstein get arrested and being one of the only ones to do so? How nice of them. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 21, 2026

We're still not sure why the Democrats are still trying to implicate Trump in some wrongdoing. The victims will be there, why?

And that solves the problem how? — Ray Tierney (@Tierney3Ray) February 21, 2026

So instead of naming names they are doing performative political stunts. Sorry I can’t take you seriously if you don’t act like it’s serious. — WHO DAT (@JDB81887) February 21, 2026

Are they going to actually name names or are they going for the publicity? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) February 21, 2026

Might want to do some research. Those “survivors” were over 18 and often help recruit girls.

I thought you were a journalist? — Gloria Kimball (@GloriaKimb29467) February 21, 2026

This isn't the flex you think it is 🤡 — ❃Ⓡⓐⓒⓗⓔⓛⓛⓔ❃ (@Dinkers759) February 21, 2026

They should hold up paddle signs with the abuser's name. — Pamela (@pamemerson13) February 21, 2026

It's amazing how suddenly Democrats pretended to care about Epstein's victims once Trump was reelected. It's hard to work up much sympathy for them when they let themselves be used as political props like this.

