Another 'Outrageous ICE Abuse' Story from The Guardian—Headline Ignores Husband's Expired...
Poor Canada: Betting Their Entire Country's Worth on Beating the 'Hated' USA. Spoiler:...
CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Scott Jennings' Reminder That the Left's Anti-SCOTUS Narratives...

Jeffrey Epstein Survivors to Attend SOTU as Guests of Democrats

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 21, 2026
Twitter

Some Democrats have announced that they won't be attending President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. That's fine with us … fewer people in keffiyehs holding up those stupid ping-pong paddles.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Jamie Raskin are two Democrats who will be attending with victims of Jeffrey Epstein as their invited guests.

The post continues:

… guest of Rep. Emily Randall; and Liz Stein as a guest of Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of NM

Dem Reps. Jamie Raskin and Suhas Subramanyam announced Sky & Amanda Roberts would be their guests. They are brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Are they going to be there to thank Trump for releasing the Epstein files after the Biden administration sat on them for four years?

We're still not sure why the Democrats are still trying to implicate Trump in some wrongdoing. The victims will be there, why?

It's amazing how suddenly Democrats pretended to care about Epstein's victims once Trump was reelected. It's hard to work up much sympathy for them when they let themselves be used as political props like this.

***

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMIE RASKIN JEFFREY EPSTEIN

