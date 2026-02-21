Attorney Attacks ICE Agents During Detention Operation, Finds Out

First, we'll put a language warning on this video, as well as a whistle warning, for all of the people who can't take all of these ICE "legal observers" blowing them nonstop. Watch an 80-year-old lawyer known for representing illegal immigrants take a tumble after laying hands on an ICE agent during the detention of Jack Randmaa, who was being arrested for vehicle vandalism.

Santa Barbara, CA: Attorney Doug Hayes attacks ICE agents mid-detention gets slammed to the ground and pepper-sprayed in the face.



That’s felony assault caught on video.



Hope he gets charged hard. Lawyers don’t get a free pass to break the law. pic.twitter.com/Ee98ICPtrN — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 21, 2026

Here's another angle:

Another angle drops: Doug Hayes goes full FA on ICE agents gets the FO he begged for.



Local Rabid Responder terrorists scream curses nonstop while agents just do their job.



This is what happens when clowns think they’re untouchable. Keep playing, keep paying. pic.twitter.com/MSUNA9qZV5 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 21, 2026

These videos always astound us by showing the restraint ICE agents show in the face of all of this obstruction.

Well if you're a lawyer you should know better than try to interfere with an arrest. And how many times do you have to be told to get back — BUCKEYERUSS (@SpitzerRussell) February 21, 2026

“This is an old man, how dare you!”



Oh, so just take the punches and felony assault because HE’S AN OLD MAN.



People are stupider than heII. — CM Crackerjack🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CarolMAGA2) February 21, 2026

How many times have we seen this scenario play out?

-ICE detains a suspect.

-Some rando physically interferes and gets dealt with.

-And an agitator screams, "WHAT THE F*CK!" as though they have no idea what's heppening.



The ignorance is stunning! — ohiowa (@TrabFire) February 21, 2026

Prosecute, convict, and disbar. — Becky Parker (@BParker36527) February 21, 2026

As soon as he put hands on the officer... game over. — Jake Denver (@JakeDenver6) February 21, 2026

Voted for this. — Cindy Bolt 🇺🇸 (@CindyBolt11) February 21, 2026

An 80 year old lawyer diving into an ICE arrest is wild. That man clearly took “defense attorney” way too literally. — truth.phd (@truthdotphd) February 21, 2026

These dummies with their whistles and their screaming when the FAFO hits 🤡 — The Tweeting Doggo🐰 (@vanessak6951684) February 21, 2026

Octogenarians and children are all the radical anarchist left has left to use for cannon fodder — Tedex (@chinmarinero) February 21, 2026

In absolutely no universe should any law enforcement activity have to put up with this kind of crap from outsiders interfering with the arrest. I don't care what you think about ICE, cops, or anything else. The minute you inject yourself into the arrest, you deserve bad outcomes. — Inconvenient Truths (@truthiness4ever) February 21, 2026

Having to put up with some AWFL wine mom yelling in your ear is bad enough. Don't touch. We noticed that all of the rest of the AWFLs and whistle-blowers kept their distance. They think they're helping.

