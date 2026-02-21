Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes...
MLB Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski Who Hit the Greatest Home Run In...
Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout
Minnesota Somali Women Demand Reparations for ICE 'Trauma'
Seeking a Better Life... at America's Expense: Expired Student Visa Scammer Bilks Seniors...
Texas Dems Looking Into 8-Month 'Coverup' of ICE Agent Killing a Citizen
MS NOW Host Says NOTHING As Chuck Schumer Claims Trump's Criticism of SCOTUS...
Remember Dems Denying Coordination Between the WH and DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago Raid?...
VIP
Another 'Outrageous ICE Abuse' Story from The Guardian—Headline Ignores Husband's Expired...
Poor Canada: Betting Their Entire Country's Worth on Beating the 'Hated' USA. Spoiler:...
CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Scott Jennings' Reminder That the Left's Anti-SCOTUS Narratives...
Cato Needs an Intervention: Peddling Debunked Nonsense While Pretending Left-Wing Body Cou...
Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a...
US 'Trying to Starve Cuba' Claims Journalist—X Replies: Communism's Been Starving It for...

Attorney Attacks ICE Agents During Detention Operation, Finds Out

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 21, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

First, we'll put a language warning on this video, as well as a whistle warning, for all of the people who can't take all of these ICE "legal observers" blowing them nonstop. Watch an 80-year-old lawyer known for representing illegal immigrants take a tumble after laying hands on an ICE agent during the detention of Jack Randmaa, who was being arrested for vehicle vandalism.

Advertisement

Here's another angle:

These videos always astound us by showing the restraint ICE agents show in the face of all of this obstruction.

Recommended

Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th
justmindy
Advertisement

Having to put up with some AWFL wine mom yelling in your ear is bad enough. Don't touch. We noticed that all of the rest of the AWFLs and whistle-blowers kept their distance. They think they're helping.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th
justmindy
MLB Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski Who Hit the Greatest Home Run In Baseball History Has Died
Eric V.
Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout
Brett T.
Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a Homeless Camp
Aaron Walker
Minnesota Somali Women Demand Reparations for ICE 'Trauma'
Brett T.
Remember Dems Denying Coordination Between the WH and DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago Raid? About That...
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th justmindy
Advertisement