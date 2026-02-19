WaPo: Some Say Atlantic Story ‘Felt Misleading’ Once They Learned It Was Made Up

Absurd Tara Palmeri Goes Nuclear: Accuses Michael Tracey of Being Paid to Smear...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 19, 2026
Twitter

That's one way for the fake news reporters at The Washington Post to put it. We're amazed to see The Post call out The Atlantic, as subtly as they could.

"Some say …." Where's intrepid fact-checker Glenn Kessler when you need him?

Scott Nover reports:

When Kelly McBride read Elizabeth Bruenig’s essay in the Atlantic about a child’s death from measles complications, she was moved and quickly shared the story on her Facebook account. She hadn’t realized that Bruenig’s family had been ravaged by virus and the well-known journalist had lost a child.

McBride, a media ethicist and senior vice president at the Poynter Institute, also didn’t realize the story was a hypothetical scenario — and the child a composite character based on the author’s research — until a friend alerted her to an editor’s note at the bottom of the story. Then, McBride felt duped.

A composite character … like Barack Obama's composite girlfriend.

Note the framing of journalists looking out for each other. The Post doesn't come out and say that Elizabeth Bruenig’s essay was fictional, just that some people who read it felt duped.

The Atlantic didn't mislead people; people felt misled. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

