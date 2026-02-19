Brian Stelter: ABC News Has Admirably Insulated The View From Equal Time Rules
China's 'Killer Robots' Terrify Americans on X — Until Everyone Realizes It's Just...
WaPo: Dancers Reenact Shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Front of...
Bodies Buried at Epstein Ranch? New Mexico Allegedly Opens Disturbing Probe
President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big...
'Insanity'! Here Are Some of NYC Mayor Mamdani's Spending Priorities (While Slashing the...
GOP WIN! Virginia Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Democrats' Illegal Gerr...
Stunning and BRAVE: Reason Sen Chris Van Hollen Gives for Skipping Trump's SOTU...
Something DISGUSTING Is Happening in NYC and the Socialist Mayor Is to Blame
The Hand That Feeds: Commie Mamdani Wants to Take a Big Bite Out...
Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goe...
Trump Shatters Fake ‘Racism’ Smear
Hillary 'Replies Off to Avoid Ratioing' Clinton's Effort to Explain How Putin Feared...
HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of...

Elmo Wishes Ramadan Mubarak to All of His Friends

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 19, 2026
Twitter

As you've undoubtedly seen, it's that time of year when politicians wish a blessed Ramadan to their constituents. As Twitchy reported, Rep. Sharice Davids copied and pasted her Ramadan Mubarak post, sending her best wishes to all of her Muslim neighbors in Nassau County … which doesn't exist in Kansas. A lot of time and care go into these things.

Advertisement

A lot of people noted that Ash Wednesday sort of flew under the radar in favor of Ramadan. Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg lit up the Big Four Bridge in honor of Ramadan.

We searched his timeline for "Ash Wednesday" and "Lent" but came up empty.

What we want to know is, what's up with Elmo? The last time he popped up was to praise Bad Bunny's halftime show, which was far from family-friendly. Now, Elmo wishes a blessed Ramadan to all of his friends. Yes, we searched his timeline, too, and came up empty. 

Recommended

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

If he did, our search didn't pull it up.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY ISLAM KENTUCKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)
Sam J.
Brian Stelter: ABC News Has Admirably Insulated The View From Equal Time Rules
Brett T.
Bodies Buried at Epstein Ranch? New Mexico Allegedly Opens Disturbing Probe
justmindy
China's 'Killer Robots' Terrify Americans on X — Until Everyone Realizes It's Just AI Slop and Propaganda
justmindy
The Hand That Feeds: Commie Mamdani Wants to Take a Big Bite Out of NYC Teacher's Pension Fund
Eric V.
President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big Mistake
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD) Sam J.
Advertisement