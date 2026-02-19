Elmo Wishes Ramadan Mubarak to All of His Friends

As you've undoubtedly seen, it's that time of year when politicians wish a blessed Ramadan to their constituents. As Twitchy reported, Rep. Sharice Davids copied and pasted her Ramadan Mubarak post, sending her best wishes to all of her Muslim neighbors in Nassau County … which doesn't exist in Kansas. A lot of time and care go into these things.

A lot of people noted that Ash Wednesday sort of flew under the radar in favor of Ramadan. Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg lit up the Big Four Bridge in honor of Ramadan.

The Big Four Bridge is lit tonight in honor of Ramadan - may acts of kindness spread across our city during this month of fasting and reflecting. pic.twitter.com/o0pRUX63wf — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) February 19, 2026

We searched his timeline for "Ash Wednesday" and "Lent" but came up empty.

Great. When are we lighting it up for Ash Wednesday? You know, the kickoff to the holiest time of year for the largest religious population in Louisville? https://t.co/HyDwLZQy9y — Councilman Anthony Piagentini (@CMPiagentini) February 19, 2026

What we want to know is, what's up with Elmo? The last time he popped up was to praise Bad Bunny's halftime show, which was far from family-friendly. Now, Elmo wishes a blessed Ramadan to all of his friends. Yes, we searched his timeline, too, and came up empty.

Ramadan Mubarak to all of Elmo's friends! Elmo loves you!🌙 ❤️ — Elmo (@elmo) February 19, 2026

Shame on you Elmo!!! pic.twitter.com/zg1Lxe0osp — The Hole (@TheHoleTweet) February 19, 2026

Elmo and his harem. 🕌 pic.twitter.com/lEwqZ6YQiX — Lady M (@N0taTwitB0t) February 19, 2026

Lent? — Matt Nellans (@MattNellans) February 19, 2026

Shame on you Elmo!!! pic.twitter.com/zg1Lxe0osp — The Hole (@TheHoleTweet) February 19, 2026

Why do you hate dogs? — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 19, 2026

I got your Ramadan right here pic.twitter.com/KwcNLhT0GZ — Juan~Solo 🎸🥃🇺🇸 (@juan_lauder_69) February 19, 2026

Elmo learn Elmo not get blown up when Elmo praise Islam! Otherwise, it surprises! Hahahaha! — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) February 19, 2026

Doesn't Elmo love Christians? Elmo makes me sad. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) February 19, 2026

Trust in Jesus, Elmo. — William Horsley (@WJayHorsley) February 19, 2026

Happy Lent! — Christian Tweets (@JesusSavesUs777) February 19, 2026

Hey Elmo, it’s time to pack it up bud. — Ty Hampton (@BossNeeson) February 19, 2026

Elmo just trying to avoid any rooftop mishaps. — Covfefe (@popejuice) February 19, 2026

Huh. I missed your Ash Wednesday post.



All of my children enjoyed Sesame Street. My grandchildren do not get to watch because of this crap. — Christina Brode (@TeenaBrode) February 19, 2026

Elmo, wait until your “friends” hear how much you love the LGBTQ community! Tickle me to death Elmo is gonna be a hot seller this Ramadan! — Cleveland/Tampa Guy (@ClevelandFanLOL) February 19, 2026

Did Elmo mention anything about Ash Wednesday? — EsuteraĪbui (@EsuteraIbui) February 19, 2026

If he did, our search didn't pull it up.

***

