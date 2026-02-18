Seattle’s New Socialist Mayor Kicks Off State of the City Address With a Thud

Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Actual Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The voters of Seattle decided that they wanted a socialist mayor who'd never held a real job. Well, at long last, Katie Wilson has a real job, and part of that job is giving a State of the City address.

Advertisement

We're not saying that Wilson makes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett appear articulate, but we're not not saying it, either. This is who the citizens of Seattle chose to lead their city.

Wilson's State of the City address got off to a bumpy start.

And this is before she even got to her outrageous socialist proposals, such as banning grocery stores from closing locations in the city. (She said later in her address that government-run grocery stores were in the future.)

She's 52.

How long before Antifa militants take control of police stations and set up another CHAZ or CHOP or whatever they want to call it?

***

Tags:

SOCIALISM

