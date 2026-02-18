Seattle’s New Socialist Mayor Kicks Off State of the City Address With a Thud

The voters of Seattle decided that they wanted a socialist mayor who'd never held a real job. Well, at long last, Katie Wilson has a real job, and part of that job is giving a State of the City address.

Advertisement

We're not saying that Wilson makes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett appear articulate, but we're not not saying it, either. This is who the citizens of Seattle chose to lead their city.

Wilson's State of the City address got off to a bumpy start.

AMATEUR HOUR



After her team sent invites for her State of the City address with no date & had to resend, Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson came out completely unprepared for her first big address



This is what happens when you elect someone who never had a real job pic.twitter.com/t2QzkgG1vZ — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 18, 2026

And this is before she even got to her outrageous socialist proposals, such as banning grocery stores from closing locations in the city. (She said later in her address that government-run grocery stores were in the future.)

She doesn’t need to know anything beyond reading what her handlers send her on her phone. Think AOC at Munich. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) February 18, 2026

Is she 14? — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) February 18, 2026

She's 52.

Ugh. I’m getting second hand embarrassment watching this. 🫣 — Redlovesbubbles (@redlovesbubbles) February 18, 2026

I still cannot believe this person is mayor... — PNW Patriot 🇺🇸💪🏻 (@allmostsemipro) February 18, 2026

Seattle really solidifying their “blue no matter who” strategy. — Jen (@Jen_Vaughan) February 18, 2026

Temu politicians at their finest — Bad Dawg Sports (@jj_pavlick) February 18, 2026

Good Lord. What a disaster. — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) February 18, 2026

For Christs sake Seattle. This isn’t a joke. It’s your city. Get some competent leadership in there and quickly — SusanLovesAmerica❤️🇺🇸 (@shangrimom) February 18, 2026

Yes, humans voted for this. God protect them. — Galactic Central (@GalacticHeaven) February 18, 2026

Good grief. This is not going to end well. — Mark Kangas (@MarkKangasII) February 18, 2026

Seattle is so screwed — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) February 18, 2026

How long before Antifa militants take control of police stations and set up another CHAZ or CHOP or whatever they want to call it?

***