French President Emmanuel Macron Says Free Speech Is ’Pure Bulls**t’ Unless Regulated

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 18, 2026
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

The Munich Security Conference is just wrapping up with an outstanding speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His speech went over better with the Europeans than Vice President JD Vance's last year, when he warned Europe about the erosion of free speech.

This editor thought he was going to click on this video and find a translation from French, but no, French President Emmanuel Macron comes straight out and calls free speech "pure bulls**t."

The post continues:

… speeches, and I want, by the way, to have a sort of public order. I want to avoid a racist speech, hate speech, and so on.

And there it is: "I want … to have a sort of public order." Yes, it's clear this guy does not believe in "so-called" free speech.

The U.K. already has an "elite" task force set up to monitor social media for "anti-immigrant sentiment."

How exactly does Macron propose to impose that "public order" on free speech? Every day, we are more and more thankful that we have a written Bill of Rights to protect us from becoming Europe.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

