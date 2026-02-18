French President Emmanuel Macron Says Free Speech Is ’Pure Bulls**t’ Unless Regulated

The Munich Security Conference is just wrapping up with an outstanding speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His speech went over better with the Europeans than Vice President JD Vance's last year, when he warned Europe about the erosion of free speech.

This editor thought he was going to click on this video and find a translation from French, but no, French President Emmanuel Macron comes straight out and calls free speech "pure bulls**t."

French President Macron:



Free speech is a pure bullshit if nobody knows how you are guided through this so-called free speech, especially when it is to be guided from one hated speech to another hated speech.



I just want to have a transparent road through these different… pic.twitter.com/2G0fo6fJUa — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 18, 2026

The post continues:

… speeches, and I want, by the way, to have a sort of public order. I want to avoid a racist speech, hate speech, and so on.

And there it is: "I want … to have a sort of public order." Yes, it's clear this guy does not believe in "so-called" free speech.

Translation from doublespeak to English: “I just want to be able to arrest people and seize their assets for thoughtcrimes.” — Jason Wilkins (@TheJasonWilkins) February 18, 2026

He gave a speech about how speech needs to be controlled. Using his speech. That nobody stopped. Incredible. — Dwayne (@CtrlAltDwayne) February 18, 2026

In a free society free speech regulates itself. When the state decides what’s acceptable speech it no longer is a free society. — Triode (@Triode_in_situ) February 18, 2026

The core of free speech is the existence of hate and disagreed upon speech. Anything outside that doesn't count. — Samuel (@Samuelai_Qauntu) February 18, 2026

If this is his approach to free speech, why exactly are we propping up NATO? Putin would probably agree with this sentiment. — JerseyJoeWalcott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JerseyJoeWalc) February 18, 2026

It’s only free speech if the left can “guide it” otherwise it’s hate speech and must be stopped to ensure it’s free



Do these people listen to themselves? — JH (@searchingdad24) February 18, 2026

“I just want a curated free speech, where the government is in charge of curation.” — Extra Dry 🔨🗳 (@Neckbard1) February 18, 2026

He wants to ban all criticism of immigration, presenting it as racial hate speech. — Stefan (@stefanliveusa) February 18, 2026

The U.K. already has an "elite" task force set up to monitor social media for "anti-immigrant sentiment."

I am all for free speech...



... so long as I get to define what free speech is. And my definition obviously does not actually embrace the concept at all. Managed speech, supervised speech, forbidden speech is not free speech. Except maybe in Europe. — American Patrol (@LZBataan) February 18, 2026

He’s making it very difficult to support Europe. Russia is corrupt and authoritarian but so is Europe. They are making neutrality the only real option left. — The Savage Wolfe (@SavageOnTheSun) February 18, 2026

No one needs government or anyone else controlling or instructing their communication nor will they ever — Dlw705 (@WorrDanyell) February 18, 2026

Name a single time in history where the people in favor of censorship were the good guys? — Susie from Wisco (@SusanESimon2) February 18, 2026

How exactly does Macron propose to impose that "public order" on free speech? Every day, we are more and more thankful that we have a written Bill of Rights to protect us from becoming Europe.

***

