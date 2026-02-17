‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher

We're thankful that DHS, ICE, and Tricia McLaughlin keep such a close eye on social media and step in and respond when fake news goes viral. Just look at this post from Monday night by Faith M. Jackson, interpreting a story by WTOC. "ICE killed a teacher … Linda Davis was killed by ICE today … a beloved teacher, killed by ICE." We get the feeling she's trying to pin the blame for the teacher's death on ICE, and she's racked up 22,000 retweets.

ICE killed a teacher in Georgia today when they chose to chase a man who posed no danger and had no criminal history.

Linda Davis was killed by ICE today. A Black woman, a beloved teacher, killed by ICE in Savannah, Georgia. https://t.co/g20AHJpF8V — Faith M. Jackson-🐦‍⬛🟦🟧 🪷 (@kissedbythesun) February 17, 2026

Let's check with WTOC to see what they reported:

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Monday morning’s fatal crash was the result of a chase between Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a suspect. CCPD said in a press release department officers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m., which happened right outside one of its precincts. The crash killed Hesse K-8 teacher Linda Davis. Preliminary information shows Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was conducting an operation in the area of the Truman Parkway, and attempted to pull a man identified as Oscar Vasquez Lopez over. Lopez didn’t pull over, and ICE agents began chasing him. Lopez then crashed into Davis. … Lopez has been arrested by CCPD officers and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving without valid license and failure to obey traffic control device.

From that report, Jackson got that ICE killed a teacher? It sounds to us like Oscar Vasquez Lopez crashed into her car and killed her.

ICE refuted the post on Tuesday as an "utterly disgusting lie."

This is an utterly disgusting lie.



A Guatemalan criminal illegal alien fled from law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle, killing Linda Davis — an American citizen and beloved teacher at Hesse K-8.



This tragic loss of life at the hands of someone who shouldn't be here… pic.twitter.com/l1MvyG8Faz — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 17, 2026

The post continues:

… could have been prevented. Our prayers are with the Savannah, GA, community and the family of Linda Davis.

It sounds like Lopez should have pulled over when directed by ICE.

An illegal alien killed her, you babbling moron. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 17, 2026

One of your pet illegals killed her. This is on you, toots. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 17, 2026

You Ma'am, are a liar.

How DARE you.

He was ordered removed 2 years ago. HE decided to run and HE killed a woman.

GTFOH — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) February 17, 2026

Among other things, sister, you really need to work on your reading comprehension! The illegal alien killed the innocent teacher while he was avoiding rule of law. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 17, 2026

And look at you defending the illegal who killed her. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 17, 2026

Good Lord, the lies that are spewed by the left. Sad. — Zenmonkey (@Karmamonkey1776) February 17, 2026

Correct headline: an illegal immigrant murdered an American citizen while fleeing from law enforcement. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) February 17, 2026

Cato Institute Director of Immigration Studies David J. Bier decided to defend Jackson's wildly deceptive post.

The driver was wrong, but ICE official policy doesn't allow dangerous vehicle pursuits just to effectuate a civil arrest. ICE keeps raising the stakes for every arrest, leading people to flee, and then ICE engages in reckless chases, endangering the public. Follow the training! https://t.co/rZ7bcOrGde — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) February 17, 2026

"The driver was wrong, but …."

“The driver was wrong.”



You probably should have just stopped there. What does it mean that “ICE keeps raising the stakes…leading people to flee”? Apart from a desire not to be arrested, what exactly “led” this person to flee, and how do you know that was the motivation? — ScottC (@SCCallahan1) February 17, 2026

I've heard no evidence that there was any chase at all. — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) February 17, 2026

David, what is your dream immigration enforcement approach? — M Hirschbrunnen 🍌 (@DearLeftyFriend) February 17, 2026

Another citizen killed by an illegal. Deport them all. — TRUTH SAYER (@TRUTHSAYER) February 17, 2026

And if that illegal alien was never here, there would have been no encounter with ICE and she’d still be alive. Weird how that works. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) February 17, 2026

Oh, it's ICE's fault for "raising the stakes." They would have ordered the illegal out of his car, cuffed him, and taken him into custody, where he belongs. Those are the stakes for being here illegally. Trying to escape law enforcement was a choice.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

