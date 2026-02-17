‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher

NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 17, 2026
Twitchy

We're thankful that DHS, ICE, and Tricia McLaughlin keep such a close eye on social media and step in and respond when fake news goes viral. Just look at this post from Monday night by Faith M. Jackson, interpreting a story by WTOC. "ICE killed a teacher … Linda Davis was killed by ICE today … a beloved teacher, killed by ICE." We get the feeling she's trying to pin the blame for the teacher's death on ICE, and she's racked up 22,000 retweets.

Let's check with WTOC to see what they reported:

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Monday morning’s fatal crash was the result of a chase between Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a suspect.

CCPD said in a press release department officers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m., which happened right outside one of its precincts. The crash killed Hesse K-8 teacher Linda Davis.

Preliminary information shows Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was conducting an operation in the area of the Truman Parkway, and attempted to pull a man identified as Oscar Vasquez Lopez over. Lopez didn’t pull over, and ICE agents began chasing him. Lopez then crashed into Davis.

Lopez has been arrested by CCPD officers and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving without valid license and failure to obey traffic control device.

From that report, Jackson got that ICE killed a teacher? It sounds to us like Oscar Vasquez Lopez crashed into her car and killed her.

ICE refuted the post on Tuesday as an "utterly disgusting lie."

The post continues:

… could have been prevented.

Our prayers are with the Savannah, GA, community and the family of Linda Davis.

It sounds like Lopez should have pulled over when directed by ICE.

Cato Institute Director of Immigration Studies David J. Bier decided to defend Jackson's wildly deceptive post.

"The driver was wrong, but …." 

Oh, it's ICE's fault for "raising the stakes." They would have ordered the illegal out of his car, cuffed him, and taken him into custody, where he belongs. Those are the stakes for being here illegally. Trying to escape law enforcement was a choice.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

