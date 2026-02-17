AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into...
Minneapolis Looks to Delay Renewing Liquor Licenses for Hotels That Housed ICE

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 17, 2026
Comedy Central

Alpha News reports that two weeks ago, the Minneapolis City Council delayed reapproval of liquor licenses belonging to two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge.

The post continues:

… association for hotels and other hospitality services is asking its members to speak out on the matter, calling the delay in reapproval a “legally questionable” and “performative move” that “sets a dangerous precedent of government overreach.”

A performative move? We wouldn't have believed it, but here's Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley on February 3 calling it a "playbook" for cities nationwide:

Alpha News reports:

The Minneapolis City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve liquor licenses for two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge. The council previously delayed reapproval of those licenses two weeks ago.

On Feb. 3, council members sent a slate of liquor licenses on to the next stage of approval. However, two of those licenses were pulled out of the group and scheduled for a later vote. Those two licenses belonged to Canopy by Hilton and The Depot.

Despite this, council members moved to delay the liquor licenses for both hotels. In short, council members claimed that ICE agents had stayed at those hotels, and that ICE agents are known to use hotel bars to get drunk and engage in illegal behavior.

As such, councilors said they wanted to delay reapproval of the liquor licenses and have a public hearing on the subject to “try to figure out how we can ensure greater public safety” and bring “accountability.”

Yes, it's all about ensuring greater public safety.

And they will. This is not the best-thought-out plan, but then again, this is Minneapolis.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

