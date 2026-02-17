Minneapolis Looks to Delay Renewing Liquor Licenses for Hotels That Housed ICE

Alpha News reports that two weeks ago, the Minneapolis City Council delayed reapproval of liquor licenses belonging to two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge.

Minneapolis City Council to vote on liquor licenses for hotels that reportedly housed ICE



Two weeks ago, the council delayed reapproval of liquor licenses belonging to two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge.



The state’s largest trade… pic.twitter.com/mLgsEU2XEj — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) February 16, 2026

The post continues:

… association for hotels and other hospitality services is asking its members to speak out on the matter, calling the delay in reapproval a “legally questionable” and “performative move” that “sets a dangerous precedent of government overreach.”

A performative move? We wouldn't have believed it, but here's Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley on February 3 calling it a "playbook" for cities nationwide:

🚨 Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley (D) is pushing to delay liquor license renewals for hotels that house ICE, calling it a “playbook” for cities nationwide.



But Democrats continue to blame their failing business climate on Trump.



Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/3tKLWdimmp — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 17, 2026

Alpha News reports:

The Minneapolis City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve liquor licenses for two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge. The council previously delayed reapproval of those licenses two weeks ago. On Feb. 3, council members sent a slate of liquor licenses on to the next stage of approval. However, two of those licenses were pulled out of the group and scheduled for a later vote. Those two licenses belonged to Canopy by Hilton and The Depot. … Despite this, council members moved to delay the liquor licenses for both hotels. In short, council members claimed that ICE agents had stayed at those hotels, and that ICE agents are known to use hotel bars to get drunk and engage in illegal behavior. As such, councilors said they wanted to delay reapproval of the liquor licenses and have a public hearing on the subject to “try to figure out how we can ensure greater public safety” and bring “accountability.”

Yes, it's all about ensuring greater public safety.

So political retaliation is the official position of the Minneapolis City Council? — RW4115 (@RWichmann4151) February 16, 2026

That’s going to be one hell of a lawsuit if they can prove housing ICE was the reason. — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) February 16, 2026

I would truly love if a bunch of businesses decided to pull out of the Twin Cities entirely as a response.



If I were a business owner and had to worry about hurting the City Council's little feefees, I wouldn't want to do business there. — Auburn du Nord (@AuburnduNord) February 16, 2026

The most hilarious outcome would be the hotels collecting damages from this. — Richard Cory (@alcor2trantor) February 16, 2026

If regular business practice in Minneapolis becomes this difficult due to a wildly left city council, big business will just leave and never come back. Sad! — Brick by Brick (@empire_2016) February 17, 2026

And then they’ll wonder why they all left — Mike (@mikey88mnmike) February 17, 2026

100% illegal. Lawsuits incoming. — Will (@SwillWill_) February 17, 2026

And then they turn around and tell us how damaging ICE presence in the community was to local businesses. — Irish Democracy 🇺🇸 (@IrishFistPunch) February 17, 2026

This is selective retribution and shady at best.

If the hotels involved don’t violate any liquor ordinances or other local laws, this would be a prime civil lawsuit if city council go on their vengeance binge — Dean (@digitaldean) February 17, 2026

Love to see a few giant international hotel corporations sue this little city into oblivion over governmental political retaliation on a private business that broke no laws or regulations. Having the full support of the federal DOJ resources would be awesome. — LowKey (@hartless259) February 17, 2026

If they deny licenses to business had it for a political reason, those hotels should sue the state blind. — The More Perfect Union (@theRealMPU) February 17, 2026

And they will. This is not the best-thought-out plan, but then again, this is Minneapolis.

***

