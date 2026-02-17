Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out...
Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu...
AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance...
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE...
AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into...
Hypocrisy Alert: Atlantic Downplays Epstein Conspiracy, Ignores Owner's Ties to Ghislaine...
Minneapolis Looks to Delay Renewing Liquor Licenses for Hotels That Housed ICE
Acosta Goes Nuclear: 'Why Is a Baby Detained by ICE?'—Ignores Mom's Illegal Status...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Looking at $5.4 Billion Budget Gap and Higher Taxes...
The Shooting In Rhode Island Proves A Disturbing Trend Is Happening In Our...
NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call...
‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon...
Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It

CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 17, 2026
Apple TV

Oh, boy … coming up this Sunday is an hour-long documentary by CNN's Pamela Brown on the rise of Christian nationalism … the crazy idea that the country was founded on Judeo-Christian values and should reflect that. Of course, Brown found an expert — a professor at the Georgetown University Center of Faith and Justice — to reflect on how the memorial service for Charlie Kirk was the best recent example of Christian nationalists being "radicalized."

Advertisement

The post continues:

… at the idea that Christians were being targeted with hate and violence:

PAMELA BROWN: Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and prominent Christian nationalist, was assassinated. It became a rallying call for those who believed in his message. (...) And it was a call to action. 

MATTHEW TAYLOR (Georgetown University Center of Faith and Justice): Memorial service was one of the most potent examples of this shift in our culture that we're experiencing right now, where a large segment of American Christians are being activated by these ideas, radicalized by these ideas that say that they are the persecuted ones and that they need to stand up for Christians rights.

A large segment of American Christians are being radicalized by these ideas. Kirk was assassinated, not just persecuted.

Recommended

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts
justmindy
Advertisement

The post continues:

… said that they intended to "protect Christians" from violence and people wishing to kill them.

Attempting to draw terrifying parallels, Brown warns that Trump thinks God saved him during the assassination attempt against him: "Trump has never explicitly said he believes the country should be a Christian nation, but he is aligned with Christian nationalists and wants their support and after an assassination attempt during his campaign, Trump said he believes god saved his life so he can lead the country."

Advertisement

That's exactly right … they're Christians. "Christian nationalism" is just the new bogeyman they've dragged out of the closet since "white supremacy" fizzled out. It's a meaningless term intended to instill fear.

That reminds us of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez putting finger quotes around Western culture the other day, as if it weren't a real thing.

Advertisement

Brown is going to warn us about the dangers of Christian nationalism. Will she sit down and talk in good faith with any Christians, or just the communist professor?

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY CNN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts
justmindy
AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance Watches, Bursts Out Laughing
justmindy
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon For Exposing His ACTUAL History
Sam J.
See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'
Sam J.
AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into Immigration Custody
Brett T.
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE Cases
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts justmindy
Advertisement