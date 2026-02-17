CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday

Oh, boy … coming up this Sunday is an hour-long documentary by CNN's Pamela Brown on the rise of Christian nationalism … the crazy idea that the country was founded on Judeo-Christian values and should reflect that. Of course, Brown found an expert — a professor at the Georgetown University Center of Faith and Justice — to reflect on how the memorial service for Charlie Kirk was the best recent example of Christian nationalists being "radicalized."

Advertisement

CNN's Pamela Brown announces she's been working on a "special project" warn against "Christian nationalism" and portrays them as a radicalized threat to the country.



She then launches into a report where she fears the assassination of Charlie Kirk uniting Christians and scoffs… pic.twitter.com/1J63ta6EIO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2026

The post continues:

… at the idea that Christians were being targeted with hate and violence: PAMELA BROWN: Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and prominent Christian nationalist, was assassinated. It became a rallying call for those who believed in his message. (...) And it was a call to action. MATTHEW TAYLOR (Georgetown University Center of Faith and Justice): Memorial service was one of the most potent examples of this shift in our culture that we're experiencing right now, where a large segment of American Christians are being activated by these ideas, radicalized by these ideas that say that they are the persecuted ones and that they need to stand up for Christians rights.

A large segment of American Christians are being radicalized by these ideas. Kirk was assassinated, not just persecuted.

The tease for Brown' "special project" to demonize American Christians continued with her expressing fear that "Kirk's death happened at a moment of unprecedented alignment between Christian nationalists and the Trump administration."



Taylor decried that Trump administration… pic.twitter.com/uvirf6k3Lu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2026

The post continues:

… said that they intended to "protect Christians" from violence and people wishing to kill them. Attempting to draw terrifying parallels, Brown warns that Trump thinks God saved him during the assassination attempt against him: "Trump has never explicitly said he believes the country should be a Christian nation, but he is aligned with Christian nationalists and wants their support and after an assassination attempt during his campaign, Trump said he believes god saved his life so he can lead the country."

Until the Dems spend the same amount of time and effort to denounce and separate themselves from the openly admitted communists, socialists and Marxists that are currently welcome in the Dem party nothing they say has any merit. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) February 17, 2026

Interesting how he dismisses the idea that Christians are persecuted (as he talks about the numerous assassinations and attempts on them), yet he's never done a piece like this about Jewish or Islamic people.



In fact he is a supporter of Islam! — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) February 17, 2026

They will degrade Christians on CNN, but in the next breath fully support the islamification of America. — Plissken (@badger6547) February 17, 2026

Advertisement

They are Christians nothing more. @PamelaBrownCNN Charlie was a Christian . You make being a Christian sound like a cult. My opinion only — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) February 17, 2026

That's exactly right … they're Christians. "Christian nationalism" is just the new bogeyman they've dragged out of the closet since "white supremacy" fizzled out. It's a meaningless term intended to instill fear.

Christian culture and heritage are the very thing that created and continues to inform the West and its freedoms. Without it, freedom and the West are lost. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) February 17, 2026

That reminds us of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez putting finger quotes around Western culture the other day, as if it weren't a real thing.

Christian nationalism simply means you put Christ first — Mr. Will Johnson (@ImMrWillJohnson) February 17, 2026

Are the laws not a reflection of Christianity? — Jon Bontempe (@JonBontempe) February 17, 2026

Always have to make something up to attack Christians while ignoring obvious problems. — AAA_ (@d_3v1ld) February 17, 2026

@PamelaBrownCNN sees the dead body and decides the victim is the one at fault, who must be attacked and blamed. Classic @CNN . — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) February 17, 2026

Advertisement

This is a religious revival or awakening for sure, but the left makes sure to name it "Christian nationalism" to make one think it's a bunch of violent extremists fomenting revolution--you know, like the last 30 years of leftist mobs. — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) February 17, 2026

Brown is going to warn us about the dangers of Christian nationalism. Will she sit down and talk in good faith with any Christians, or just the communist professor?

***