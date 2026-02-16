Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbol

AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 16, 2026
Meme

It was during President Barack Obama's second term that he tasked Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell with a study to identify places associated with LGBTQ Americans for inclusion in National Park Service parks and programs. Obama finally came through in a big way in June of 2016 by designating the new 7.7-acre Stonewall National Monument in New York City, site of the 1969 riot known as the Stonewall Uprising.

Last week, the National Park Service took down a Pride flag from what's known as the birthplace of the gay rights movement. Steve Kastenbaum was on the ground to report for NPR like a war correspondent:

I'm standing at the gates of the monument, and at the other end, a small flagpole is now barren, just a few steps away from the Stonewall Inn. It's the bar where the gay rights movement was born. This monument commemorates the night in June of 1969 when police raided that bar, and community members fought back, sparking several days of protests.

The Trump administration ordered the removal of the Pride flag, and Sen Chuck Schumer, who claims that the Stonewall Inn is "sacred ground," said over the weekend that he would be introducing federal legislation to make the Pride flag a congressionally authorized symbol.

The post continues:

… @TonySimone, @ebottcher, @JimOwles, @BradHoylman, @HRC, @Stonewall_Democrats, @housingworks, and the Gilbert Baker Foundation to announce that I will be introducing federal legislation to make the Pride Flag a congressionally authorized symbol.

We will not allow Donald Trump to engineer a crusade against the LGBTQ community and rewrite history.

To many, yet, it is.

It's not sacred ground. Thanks to the Obama administration, it's a national monument, which means it should be flying the American flag like the country's other national monuments.

