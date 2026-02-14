WaPo’s Review of Video Appears to Contradict Indictment’s Claims About Don Lemon’s Actions

We all saw plenty of videos of the storming of Cities Church. Don Lemon, who helped coordinate with the organizers and even brought coffee and donuts before the big event. The Washington Post has meticulously reviewed the video footage, and to them, it appears that Lemon's actions don't at all match key aspects of the federal indictment against him.

Remember: the Biden administration used the FACE Act to throw elderly women in prison for praying in front of an abortion clinic.

Video footage appears to contradict key aspects of a federal indictment’s descriptions of former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s actions at a protest last month inside a church in Minnesota, according to a review by The Post. https://t.co/Ww5iBb2zn6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 13, 2026

We noticed they used stills of Lemon pretending to be a journalist.

The First Amendment does not give anyone the right to trample on the First Amendment rights of others.



I'm not sure why this is so hard for Democrats to understand.



(Unless, of course, they deliberately choose to not understand.) https://t.co/YRDLbT0PHQ — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 13, 2026

On a scale of Russia collusion hoax to Kavanaugh smear, how accurate would you say this claim you're making is? Either way, thank you for helping people attack the right to worship. Y'all are the best. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2026

“Appears.” — Serenely Tenacious (@SerenelyMyself) February 13, 2026

Clearly 300 layoffs wasn’t nearly enough. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) February 14, 2026

So, you think that because Don was holding a microphone that absolve him from collision and willfully violating the FACE Act? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) February 14, 2026

Lemon didn't just pull up in the Lemonmobile after he heard a church had been stormed, unlike a CNN van being there for the Roger Stone raid. He was there ahead of time, knew what was going to happen, and participated.

There is no contradiction-we watched it being planned beforehand. The videos are on this site. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 13, 2026

Nothing contradicts that he was trespassing.

- Nothing contradicts that it was premeditated.

- Nothing contradicts his intent to "hold them to account."

- Demonstrable criminal acts can't be wiped away by other acts. — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) February 13, 2026

He conspired pre church invasion, there is already testimony to the fact. Clowns he is guilty and he is going down. — Eddie Ochoa (@Centurion8_) February 13, 2026

Sadly, we doubt he'll face any accountability at all. He'll be let off, and then preach about his victory on his stupid little podcast.

