WaPo’s Review of Video Appears to Contradict Indictment’s Claims About Don Lemon’s Actions

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 14, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We all saw plenty of videos of the storming of Cities Church. Don Lemon, who helped coordinate with the organizers and even brought coffee and donuts before the big event. The Washington Post has meticulously reviewed the video footage, and to them, it appears that Lemon's actions don't at all match key aspects of the federal indictment against him.

Remember: the Biden administration used the FACE Act to throw elderly women in prison for praying in front of an abortion clinic.

We noticed they used stills of Lemon pretending to be a journalist.

Lemon didn't just pull up in the Lemonmobile after he heard a church had been stormed, unlike a CNN van being there for the Roger Stone raid. He was there ahead of time, knew what was going to happen, and participated.

Sadly, we doubt he'll face any accountability at all. He'll be let off, and then preach about his victory on his stupid little podcast.

***

Tags:

CRIME FIRST AMENDMENT WASHINGTON POST

