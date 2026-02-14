US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony...
WaPo’s Review of Video Appears to Contradict Indictment’s Claims About Don Lemon’s Actions
Mehdi Hasan Can’t Think of a MAGA Congressman Who Could Match AOC’s Rhetorical...
Check Out the Birthday Party Former Councilwoman Who Pleaded Guilty to COVID-19 Fraud...
Mark Ruffalo Circulates Petition to Award Minneapolis the Nobel Peace Prize
ABC News' Jon Karl Taken Aback That Kristi Noem Said 'the Right People'...
Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel
VIP
NY Times Grabs a Mop for Media's 'Clean Up in Aisle AOC' After...
Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE...
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried...
VIP
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed...
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at...
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a...

Fat Dork Is New Leftist Hero for Taking a Swing at Classmate Holding a Pro-ICE Sign

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 14, 2026
Twitter

Antifa, which is just an idea, proposed that everyone should punch a Nazi. The Left is making a hero out of a school kid who threatened to throw a punch at another kid carrying a pro-ICE sign. Behold, progressives' new hero:

Advertisement

Writer Brandon Streussnig was impressed:

Some are calling for that still frame to be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Here's the video:

We're prevented from embedding it, but the kid holding the sign posted:

Today, students at my high school in Chicago held an Anti-ICE protest.

I was the only one that decided to hold a sign that said ‘I Love ICE’.

Instead of allowing me to express my opinion, I was assaulted — Just for standing up for law enforcement.

What is happening to America?

Recommended

US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony Left (but What DOESN'T?)
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's telling that he's literally wearing a brown shirt. Democrats love that.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony Left (but What DOESN'T?)
Doug P.
Mehdi Hasan Can’t Think of a MAGA Congressman Who Could Match AOC’s Rhetorical Skills
Brett T.
Check Out the Birthday Party Former Councilwoman Who Pleaded Guilty to COVID-19 Fraud Threw
Brett T.
WaPo’s Review of Video Appears to Contradict Indictment’s Claims About Don Lemon’s Actions
Brett T.
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony Left (but What DOESN'T?) Doug P.
Advertisement