Fat Dork Is New Leftist Hero for Taking a Swing at Classmate Holding a Pro-ICE Sign

Antifa, which is just an idea, proposed that everyone should punch a Nazi. The Left is making a hero out of a school kid who threatened to throw a punch at another kid carrying a pro-ICE sign. Behold, progressives' new hero:

Writer Brandon Streussnig was impressed:

Some are calling for that still frame to be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Here's the video:

🇺🇸 During an anti-ICE protest at a Chicago school, one student held a sign that read ‘I love ICE.’



He was confronted by another student who told him ‘i’m gonna punch u’ before attacking him.



U.S. high schools have a big problem.pic.twitter.com/fPyEbKoTlJ https://t.co/F8ROVMJZz9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2026

We're prevented from embedding it, but the kid holding the sign posted:

Today, students at my high school in Chicago held an Anti-ICE protest. I was the only one that decided to hold a sign that said ‘I Love ICE’. Instead of allowing me to express my opinion, I was assaulted — Just for standing up for law enforcement. What is happening to America?

The fat kid throwing a punch here is a perfect representation of male Democrats. https://t.co/KNgWTxfqVu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2026

Can you spot the difference ? pic.twitter.com/Mz8MNfbxEB — Moonboy (@Moonb0y3) February 14, 2026

For the Racist DNC... pic.twitter.com/lDPxn0BZaF — Lamont Cranston (@LamCran007) February 14, 2026

The left’s poster boy being some fat nerd who got violent because someone had a different opinion than him is just so perfect and on-brand 😂 — Austin ⭐️⭐️ (@ItsAustinW_) February 14, 2026

That fat chick who threw the punch needs some consequences. — We the People (@Rohan314159) February 14, 2026

The puncher could also pass as a female Democrat. — Michael Woodes (@MichaelWoodes) February 14, 2026

Husky boy here is the result of victim culture and lack of bullying. Instead of people saying “you go you fat queen” - he should be stuffed in a locker. We used to be a proper society. — B Lo (@BernardLomaxVII) February 14, 2026

Future trans shooter — Jay aka @JADED_BULL aspiring CPA (@jksti) February 13, 2026

It's telling that he's literally wearing a brown shirt. Democrats love that.

***

