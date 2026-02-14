Mehdi Hasan Can’t Think of a MAGA Congressman Who Could Match AOC’s Rhetorical...
Check Out the Birthday Party Former Councilwoman Who Pleaded Guilty to COVID-19 Fraud Threw

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 14, 2026
Meme

Matt Van Swol isn't a staff member or freelancer at Twitchy, but we consider him our North Carolina correspondent, covering everything from Hurricane Helene to Operation Charlotte's Web. Van Swol alerted us to a former Charlotte councilwoman who pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with COVID-19 relief funds.

WCNC in Charlotte reports:

According to federal court records, Brown admitted to conspiring with her two daughters, Tijema Brown and Antionette Rouse, to submit fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said the applications included false tax documents and misrepresented business operations, payroll costs and employee numbers.

Investigators said Brown and her daughters submitted at least 15 loan applications between April 2020 and September 2021. While some applications were denied, prosecutors said Brown obtained more than $43,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. 

The plea agreement states she also attempted to obtain an additional $20,000, bringing the total intended loss to more than $63,000.

Court records allege some of the money was used for personal expenses, including luxury purchases and an elaborate birthday celebration.

An elaborate birthday celebration? They made a movie out of it.

Way not to be conspicuous.

In the '90s, she served approximately four years in federal prison for fraud-related offenses. That didn't stop her from being elected to the Charlotte City Council in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one big excuse for fraud. How many people were still locked down while she was celebrating herself?

