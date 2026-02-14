Check Out the Birthday Party Former Councilwoman Who Pleaded Guilty to COVID-19 Fraud Threw

Matt Van Swol isn't a staff member or freelancer at Twitchy, but we consider him our North Carolina correspondent, covering everything from Hurricane Helene to Operation Charlotte's Web. Van Swol alerted us to a former Charlotte councilwoman who pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with COVID-19 relief funds.

WCNC in Charlotte reports:

According to federal court records, Brown admitted to conspiring with her two daughters, Tijema Brown and Antionette Rouse, to submit fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors said the applications included false tax documents and misrepresented business operations, payroll costs and employee numbers. Investigators said Brown and her daughters submitted at least 15 loan applications between April 2020 and September 2021. While some applications were denied, prosecutors said Brown obtained more than $43,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. The plea agreement states she also attempted to obtain an additional $20,000, bringing the total intended loss to more than $63,000. Court records allege some of the money was used for personal expenses, including luxury purchases and an elaborate birthday celebration.

An elaborate birthday celebration? They made a movie out of it.

🚨#BREAKING: Former Democrat Charlotte NC Councilwoman, Tiawana Brown has just pleaded GUILTY to fraudulently obtaining $124,000 of COVID-19 relief funds...



...which she used to throw herself a birthday party with a throne, horse-drawn carriage, and Louis Vuitton bags



INSANE!!! pic.twitter.com/igQbUfoEiY — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 14, 2026

Way not to be conspicuous.

These people are straight up criminals.



Common street thugs who think because they dress up and have designer handbags they aren’t.



Losers. — MtnGirl (@mtngirl143) February 14, 2026

Government, it's the best job on the planet! — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) February 14, 2026

She’s most likely only going to get probation - for her second felony conviction. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) February 14, 2026

She was a felon before she got elected the first time! It just doesn’t make sense to me. — Good Shepherd Nika (@TheGoodShep45) February 14, 2026

In the '90s, she served approximately four years in federal prison for fraud-related offenses. That didn't stop her from being elected to the Charlotte City Council in 2023.

She ran for re-election claiming everything was false, other than what she pled guilty to in the past. They are all corrupt. — Cathy Goodman (@CathyGoodman4) February 14, 2026

Turning 55 in the big dollhouse may not have the same glamour... — Jeffrey Whittaker (@jwhittaker4bcsb) February 14, 2026

You couldn't make this stuff up. — ReggieGolds (@ReggieGolds) February 14, 2026

Many treated the COVID funds as party money. Literally. — Cheri B (@CJB4221) February 14, 2026

Is she paying it back? — MamaBear (@VaxxVirgin) February 14, 2026

She probably should have spent a few bucks on a full-length mirror. — PattiO (@soylentbeige) February 14, 2026

Apparently she didn't buy the right spanx or supportive undergarments, though. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) February 14, 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic was one big excuse for fraud. How many people were still locked down while she was celebrating herself?

***

