CBS Austin: Teen Says She Was Threatened With a Taser During Anti-ICE Walkout

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 14, 2026
Journalism meme

First, schools shouldn't be allowing, let alone encouraging and facilitating, children to walk out of school to protest in the street. We've seen countless videos from countless walkouts, though. Some parents aren't happy with schools letting them take these "field trips with signs" without notifying parents that their kids aren't in the classroom where they're supposed to be.

CBS Austin reports that a 17-year-old girl was threatened with a taser during a school walkout against ICE.

Well, that's the teen's side of it. The station reached out to the Austin Police Department for a statement, but not before giving this kid airtime.

Yes, let's go to the longer video clip:

How did CBS Austin manage to get a camera and microphone in front of this girl so quickly? Were they there covering the walkout? They missed some context, but they'll add that later after the police release a statement.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.



