CBS Austin: Teen Says She Was Threatened With a Taser During Anti-ICE Walkout

First, schools shouldn't be allowing, let alone encouraging and facilitating, children to walk out of school to protest in the street. We've seen countless videos from countless walkouts, though. Some parents aren't happy with schools letting them take these "field trips with signs" without notifying parents that their kids aren't in the classroom where they're supposed to be.

CBS Austin reports that a 17-year-old girl was threatened with a taser during a school walkout against ICE.

Greenlee Martinez, 17, said she was threatened with a taser during an ICE walkout protest in Round Rock. CBS has reached out to the Austin Police Department for a statement.https://t.co/2oD37DP10h pic.twitter.com/U2SeEO5Ws1 — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) February 13, 2026

Well, that's the teen's side of it. The station reached out to the Austin Police Department for a statement, but not before giving this kid airtime.

Cute the way you edit your video clip just before she was directly confrontational with police.

They do not arrest people for simply doing nothing, yet you are the news outlet taking the comments of a 17 year old as unassailable fact. https://t.co/MMwf4L3ziZ — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 14, 2026

Yes, let's go to the longer video clip:

Here’s the video of Greenlee getting in the face of cops and making contact with them…



You conveniently left that out of your reporting.



It took me 90 seconds to find it…. You’re intentionally trying to make her look like a victim when she isn’t.

pic.twitter.com/fVQRutnfHj — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 14, 2026

High school chaos: Female cop’s cuffing one brat when another punk shoves her like it’s nothing.



Back in my day, we respected LEO and wouldn’t dream of touching an officer. This generation?



Thanks to woke parents’ ideology, they’re sprinting straight to prison. pic.twitter.com/ECe7YNLiNy — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 14, 2026

CBS Austin embarrassing themselves. Sad I had to do the journalistic work for you to find the real story. — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 14, 2026

Seventeen and already a pathological liar. Dudes, remember her name, and if you ever run into her in college or the workplace, never be alone with her. Ever. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 14, 2026

She’s out of her mind screaming at a cop who had to push her out of the way.



That’s not peaceful protest. These kids are embarrassing. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) February 14, 2026

So, you're going to ignore all the video footage that led up to this point to paint her as a victim?



Remember people, when you see a video this short, there is always twenty minutes before hand where the person being arrested is acting in a criminal manner. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 14, 2026

You are such hacks. Shame on you. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 14, 2026

Nice job as always @cbsaustin leaving out key context in your reporting and video clip.



Another reason why “journalists” rate lower than body odor or herpes in favorability by the public. You’re doing great. pic.twitter.com/Fnxn1AJMxR — Maxwell Smart (@MaximUSofA) February 14, 2026

Phyically confronting law enforcement is NOT peaceful protest.



It is a criminal act, and warrants criminal charges. — IIzThatIIz (@IIzThatIIz) February 14, 2026

Post the whole video you liars.



There is no right to get in the face of law enforcement and scream.



There is no right to interfere with an arrest. — TrumpPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) February 14, 2026

You thought this was helping you? — Airborne (@abnheel) February 14, 2026

How did CBS Austin manage to get a camera and microphone in front of this girl so quickly? Were they there covering the walkout? They missed some context, but they'll add that later after the police release a statement.

