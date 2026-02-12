Sen. John Fetterman Is Lone Democrat to Vote to Advance DHS Funding Bill

As Nick Sortor notes in his post, the Senate's failure to advance a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security won't affect ICE, which is already funded through President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. The impending shutdown will affect everyone from the TSA to the Coast Guard. Sen. John Fetterman was the one Democrat to break ranks and vote to advance the bill.

🚨 BREAKING: The US Senate has just FAILED to advance the DHS funding bill, which means DHS will likely shutdown tomorrow night



Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote in favor.



These idiots aren’t shutting down ICE, because ICE is FULLY FUNDED for the year.



They’re shutting… pic.twitter.com/6RiMataVKz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2026

The post continues:

… down the Coast Guard, TSA, Cybersecurity agencies, and more. Democrats are putting our country at risk for PURE POLITICS. Disgusting.

I thought DHS was funded until next year? — SS (@ss_scmb) February 12, 2026

No. ICE is funded until the end of the fiscal year. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2026

If they think voting no is some victory against ICE, they're wrong.

Had Republicans stuck together, it would have passed. They are just as responsible as Dems. It would have passed had they all voted for it. — Cindy819 (@cholsworth54) February 12, 2026

So gross, they are leaving people in charge of our national security unpaid to throw a tantrum. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) February 12, 2026

Politics over public safety again. DHS shutdowns affect critical services, not ICE. — Sathyapriya (@hello_sathya) February 12, 2026

This is not "by the people, for the people." Holding hostages twice in a few months is not the American way. — Derek Santini (@dereksantini) February 12, 2026

Unreal. Every Senator that voted against should be ashamed of themselves — Nick X (@Nick_X_4) February 12, 2026

And the MSM will run cover for them and tell people it shuts down ICE. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) February 12, 2026

We are losing with the majority which makes Republicans look weak. — Madeline Elizabeth (@TheMadelineEliz) February 12, 2026

Dems and some republicans don’t care about our country. They want Trump to fail so badly they are putting people at risk.



Use the tariff money then. — Renee Harns (@Nae2242Nae) February 12, 2026

Shutdown theater. ICE stays funded, but watch them furlough the people who actually fight fentanyl, trafficking, and cyber while the bureaucracy keeps cashing checks. The Senate can’t run a lemonade stand without tripping over its own ego. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 12, 2026

A lot of people in the replies don't have a problem with defunding the TSA, but we don't understand the logic in defunding DHS.

Cartels about to ship over the biggiest shipment imaginable — Team Bigg Clay (@BiggClayMusic) February 12, 2026

