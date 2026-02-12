Sen. John Fetterman Is Lone Democrat to Vote to Advance DHS Funding Bill

Keith Ellison Says ‘It Depends’ Whether an Illegal Immigrant Should Be Deported
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 12, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Nick Sortor notes in his post, the Senate's failure to advance a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security won't affect ICE, which is already funded through President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. The impending shutdown will affect everyone from the TSA to the Coast Guard. Sen. John Fetterman was the one Democrat to break ranks and vote to advance the bill.

The post continues:

down the Coast Guard, TSA, Cybersecurity agencies, and more. Democrats are putting our country at risk for PURE POLITICS. Disgusting.

If they think voting no is some victory against ICE, they're wrong.

A lot of people in the replies don't have a problem with defunding the TSA, but we don't understand the logic in defunding DHS.

***

