Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump, Saying At Least in Somalia They Execute Pedophiles, Not Elect Them

Somalis have a bit of a public relations problem on their hands ever since Nick Shirley exposed the empty Somali daycares that have received millions in aid. President Donald Trump was on Fox Business talking about going after fraud, but knew he wasn't going to get any assistance from "fake congresswoman" Ilhan Omar. "She's so bad," he added.

Trump: "Somalia has come in here -- what they've done to our country, these people -- they've come into our country, and what they've done with that fake congresswoman. She's so bad." pic.twitter.com/SX5idZqV3R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2026

Omar saw that clip and obviously wasn't happy about her or Somaia being insulted. She fired back by saying that at least in Somalia, they execute pedophiles, not elect them.

The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files.



At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them. https://t.co/xC3Ype3zXI — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2026

Is she insinuating something there? It sounds like she is.

Oh, by the way, she disabled replies.

This is the wildest post I’ve seen from a member of Congress.



We used to be a serious country where someone like this would be removed from office. https://t.co/Aa9IhZn2C8 — Peter B (@realpeteyb123) February 11, 2026

If we were a serious country, she would have been removed from the country by now.

Ilhan Omar casually calls for President Trump to be executed.



She also claims Somalia — where she is from — treats pedophiles harshly.



Somalia has one of the highest child marriage rates in the world with over 15% marrying before they turn fifteen. https://t.co/1aLJmFNTe0 pic.twitter.com/WtwzxgRYKh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2026

Aside from the clear and unhinged call to kill President Trump for something he didn’t do, this is same woman demanding ICE agents stop arresting and deporting violent pedophiles Democrats let into the country. https://t.co/b1H2JQK0gz — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 11, 2026

Says the woman who's prophet was a pedophile. Bitch please! https://t.co/atT81aT9vN — Jon "Ravenfire" Miller (@Ravenfyer) February 11, 2026

Ilhan Omar is a disgrace to Congress. One of many, but she's remarkably awful. We used to be a country where if someone said something this disgraceful, they would be removed from Congress.



Invite the Third World, become the Third World. https://t.co/1pIrrhaYye — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 11, 2026

What do they do to people who commit incest, engage in immigration fraud, steal from autistic children and set up fake charities for hungry families? This country can’t heal until you are denaturalized and deported. You’re evil. https://t.co/XfParySXkN — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 11, 2026

I wonder if former conservative reporter-turned-CNN liberal and Ilhan Omar's go-to interviewer @KaitlanCollins will say anything about this.



By the left's rules, silence is complicity (aka support)! https://t.co/IPTFtFwUoa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 11, 2026

Somalia has some of the highest rates of child marriage in the world & when there was a proposal to raise the marriage age to 18, there were viral videos of men in their 70s crying about it. This happened 4 months ago. Somalia can get fucked https://t.co/HUwgPRy9xE — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) February 11, 2026

Your “prophet” was literally a pedophile. https://t.co/UgsDwERkm6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2026

If any other official said this, it would already be under review. https://t.co/79xuxpTEX0 — TamponTimMeme (@tampontimmeme) February 11, 2026

Ilhan Omar just called for the execution of the President of the United States and is smearing him as a “pedophile”.



Trump should sue her for the $30 million she made off her fake wine company, then deport her. pic.twitter.com/PImLfpYi1i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2026

We are seeing how people speak when there is no fear of reprisals. — TruthWarriorWI (@TruthWarri51340) February 11, 2026

We remember when a Democrat-led House tried to censure her over her antisemitic comments, and instead, Nancy Pelosi bowed to her and released a statement decrying Islamophobia. How has she managed to escape accountability for so long?

