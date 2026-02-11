Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of...
WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and...
Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremac...
Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown
Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the...
Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has...
Ilhan Omar's Somalia Lie EXPOSED (With Receipts)
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How...
Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem...
VIP
Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS About the Economy Takes ANOTHER Hit (This Time on...
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files...
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre

Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump, Saying At Least in Somalia They Execute Pedophiles, Not Elect Them

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 11, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Somalis have a bit of a public relations problem on their hands ever since Nick Shirley exposed the empty Somali daycares that have received millions in aid. President Donald Trump was on Fox Business talking about going after fraud, but knew he wasn't going to get any assistance from "fake congresswoman" Ilhan Omar. "She's so bad," he added.

Advertisement

Omar saw that clip and obviously wasn't happy about her or Somaia being insulted. She fired back by saying that at least in Somalia, they execute pedophiles, not elect them. 

Is she insinuating something there? It sounds like she is.

Oh, by the way, she disabled replies.

If we were a serious country, she would have been removed from the country by now.

Recommended

WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED)
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

We remember when a Democrat-led House tried to censure her over her antisemitic comments, and instead, Nancy Pelosi bowed to her and released a statement decrying Islamophobia. How has she managed to escape accountability for so long?

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED)
Doug P.
Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of 13-Year-Old Player
justmindy
Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?
Doug P.
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremacists
Brett T.
Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED) Doug P.
Advertisement