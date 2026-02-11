ICE Is Citing SUBURBAN MOMS Who 'Protest and Document' ICE Activity

We didn't realize that suburban moms were a protected class, but reportedly, ICE is after them, too. ICE agents followed a suburban mom back to her suburban house after she had spent her afternoon interfering with federal law enforcement operations.

Advertisement

ICE is arresting and charging suburban moms who protest or document ICE activity with felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison.https://t.co/yI3k03mvfA — Cory Archibald (@CMArchibald) February 11, 2026

Somehow, we think there's more to it than just that post. Reuters reports in a story headlined, "ICE is cracking down on people who follow them in their cars":

Becky Ringstrom was heading home after following federal immigration officers in her gray Kia SUV in suburban Minneapolis when she was suddenly boxed in by unmarked vehicles. At least a half-dozen masked agents jumped out to arrest her, one knocking on her windshield with a metal object as if threatening to use it to break her window. After the arrest, captured on bystander video verified by Reuters, the 42-year-old mother of seven later said she was transported to Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis where an officer gave her a citation charging her under a federal law that criminalizes impeding law enforcement. The official said her name and photo would be added to a government database. … Ringstrom had watched federal immigration officers for about 45 minutes as they sat in a parked car in her neighborhood on Thursday, January 29. When they started to move, she decided to follow along in her SUV, keeping a distance of multiple car lengths behind, she said. At a roundabout, a Border Patrol agent approached her car and said, "Last time I'm going to warn you," according to video Ringstrom recorded on her phone. The officers went right at a stop sign and she went left, she said. Several minutes later as she started to head back toward her house, multiple vehicles with federal officers stopped and arrested her, she said. "I know what I'm doing is not wrong," Ringstrom said later in an interview with Reuters. Still, she said she was terrified when federal officers approached her car. “There was a moment where I thought I could be Renee Good," she said, referring to one of the two U.S. citizen protesters fatally shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis in January. After her arrest, she was issued a citation, reviewed by Reuters, which said the court date was “TBD” - to be determined.

She was issued a citation? We were led to believe she was going to prison for 20 years.

MORE PLEASE — Kira (@Kiradavis) February 11, 2026

Maybe suburban moms should stop obstructing ICE because that is breaking the law. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) February 11, 2026

Stop lying.



According to the article, people aren’t being arrested for simply protesting or documenting. They are being charged for Section 111 of the U.S. Code: interfering with a federal officer conducting official duties. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 11, 2026

Oh, I had forgotten about the Suburban Mom clause!! Too bad they thought this was a good idea, of instead of, you know, being a Mom. FAFO — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) February 11, 2026

I know this is going to come as a shock but suburban moms aren't immune from the law. — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) February 11, 2026

Good news is that the charges will be dropped if there’s no merit. If there is merit, then it shouldn’t matter if they’re suburban moms unless you think [mostly] white women should get special treatment. That would be super racist, though, so that’s probably not what you meant. — rogue therapist ✨ (@_roguetherapist) February 11, 2026

White wine and Xanax are not get out of jail free cards. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

The dishonesty you people exhibit every day is amazing. — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) February 11, 2026

Notice how the person just recording is left alone? — Saint America (@TrueMarylandMan) February 11, 2026

That is a shame. Maybe the moms should be more concerned about staying home and raising their kids. — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) February 11, 2026

Why is a suburban mother following around federal agents engaged in lawful immigration enforcement?



Are you able to comprehend how batshit this behavior is? — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) February 11, 2026

I'm sure you cried a river for all those grannies that were thrown in prison after protesting at abortion clinics. — LDSLawyer (@LDSLaw) February 11, 2026

What’s your point? Obstruction is a crime regardless of who does it — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) February 11, 2026

Nobody is going to go to prison for 20 years for this.



But people are breaking the law. And that comes with consequences. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) February 11, 2026

She's not going to jail.

Good... why are those suburban moms protecting rapists, murderers, drug dealers and child traffickers? Are they worried the will need to either pay a decent wage or clean their own toilets if they can't hire cheap illegals. — Judith Taylor (@JudithT7890987) February 11, 2026

Suburban mom gets a citation. That's the story. It's not even a story.

Advertisement

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.