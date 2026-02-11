'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The...
ICE Is Citing SUBURBAN MOMS Who 'Protest and Document' ICE Activity

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 11, 2026
Sarah D.

We didn't realize that suburban moms were a protected class, but reportedly, ICE is after them, too. ICE agents followed a suburban mom back to her suburban house after she had spent her afternoon interfering with federal law enforcement operations.

Somehow, we think there's more to it than just that post. Reuters reports in a story headlined, "ICE is cracking down on people who follow them in their cars":

Becky Ringstrom was heading home after following federal immigration officers in her gray Kia SUV in suburban Minneapolis when she was suddenly boxed in by unmarked vehicles. At least a half-dozen masked agents jumped out to arrest her, one knocking on her windshield with a metal object as if threatening to use it to break her window.

After the arrest, captured on bystander video verified by Reuters, the 42-year-old mother of seven later said she was transported to Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis where an officer gave her a citation charging her under a federal law that criminalizes impeding law enforcement. The official said her name and photo would be added to a government database.

Ringstrom had watched federal immigration officers for about 45 minutes as they sat in a parked car in her neighborhood on Thursday, January 29. When they started to move, she decided to follow along in her SUV, keeping a distance of multiple car lengths behind, she said.

At a roundabout, a Border Patrol agent approached her car and said, "Last time I'm going to warn you," according to video Ringstrom recorded on her phone.

The officers went right at a stop sign and she went left, she said. Several minutes later as she started to head back toward her house, multiple vehicles with federal officers stopped and arrested her, she said.

"I know what I'm doing is not wrong," Ringstrom said later in an interview with Reuters.

Still, she said she was terrified when federal officers approached her car. “There was a moment where I thought I could be Renee Good," she said, referring to one of the two U.S. citizen protesters fatally shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis in January.

After her arrest, she was issued a citation, reviewed by Reuters, which said the court date was “TBD” - to be determined.

 She was issued a citation? We were led to believe she was going to prison for 20 years.

She's not going to jail.

Suburban mom gets a citation. That's the story. It's not even a story.

***

