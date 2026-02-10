Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in ‘Fraud Tourism’ in Minnesota

Two men from Philadelphia heard that Minnesota is the place to commit fraud, so they engaged in what is being called "fraud tourism." They were caught and pleaded guilty to setting up businesses in the Housing Stabilization Program and stole more than $3.5 million from taxpayers.

BREAKING: Two men from Pennsylvania ADMIT to stealing $3.5 MILLION from public housing programs in Minnesota.



They purposely traveled to Minnesota because they knew it would be easy to commit fraud there.



You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/EFbBhWX9VD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2026

Here's Fox News' coverage of the guilty pleas:

🚨 BREAKING: Two men just admitted to MILLIONS of dollars in Minnesota fraud — stealing $3.5M in tax dollars from Minnesota's PUBLIC HOUSING program



They traveled from PA to Minnesota to commit the crime because they KNEW it's so easy: "Fraud tourism"



Walz MUST RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/txb1gU33mV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 10, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz really does like to hand out free money.

Just keeps happening — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2026

I can’t believe the Democrats lied about this… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2026

Minnesota certainly isn't the only state rife with fraud, but it might be the worst.

Yeah, this was ridiculous.



That’s how unchecked the fraud was in Minnesota. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 10, 2026

This kind of fraud is disgusting. These guys didn't just steal money, they took resources that were supposed to help homeless people and vulnerable families who actually needed housing help — Pandax (@Pandax_07) February 10, 2026

Admitted they traveled cross-country because Minnesota was the easy mark for $3.5M. At this rate, fraud tourists are gonna start leaving Google reviews: ‘5 stars, super chill audits, free money vibes.’ Time to lock the doors, MN! — chidiebere ifeanyi (@Charleydonny) February 10, 2026

Terrible how easy that was. — loving X@ Cheryl (@Corr1444) February 10, 2026

Two out of state scammers admit they targeted Minnesota because oversight was weak. $3.5M stolen with fake companies and AI records. This is what happens when accountability disappears. Tighten verification or keep inviting fraud tourism. — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) February 10, 2026

Need a platoon of accountants and fraud investigators to go to Minnesota.



Need a DIVISION of accountants and fraud investigators to go to California. — Charlie 🇺🇸 (@charliehummer4) February 10, 2026

Fraud tourism is now one of the best ways to make money in the US. They were probably going to hit California next. — King Chungis (@SnarkySocrates) February 10, 2026

Can you blame them? Minnesotan leadership are complete buffoons and leave the front door wide open when it comes to gov program dollars. — Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) February 10, 2026

They basically just redistributed the wealth. Isn't that what those programs are for?



This is why we shouldn't have public housing anyway. If the money's there, someone's going to grab it. — Gurdaat⚡️ (@Gurdaat45) February 10, 2026

If people are traveling across state lines to hit your programs, you don’t have “bad luck.” You have no controls.



Audit it. Prosecute it. Claw it back.



And yeah, Walz owns the culture of lax oversight that made MN a soft target. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 10, 2026

Sounds like a new form of tourism pic.twitter.com/vBrf2dUMFY — Michael R. Herron Esq. (@MHerronLaw) February 10, 2026

They literally chose Minnesota because fraud was easy.

When criminals shop for states like discount stores, governance has already failed. 🤡 — Just curious guy 👓 (@That_90sboy) February 10, 2026

And Walz is angry because he feels his state is being singled out by investigators.

