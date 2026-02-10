Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth...
Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in ‘Fraud Tourism’ in Minnesota

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Two men from Philadelphia heard that Minnesota is the place to commit fraud, so they engaged in what is being called "fraud tourism." They were caught and pleaded guilty to setting up businesses in the Housing Stabilization Program and stole more than $3.5 million from taxpayers.

Here's Fox News' coverage of the guilty pleas:

Gov. Tim Walz really does like to hand out free money. 

Minnesota certainly isn't the only state rife with fraud, but it might be the worst.

And Walz is angry because he feels his state is being singled out by investigators.

