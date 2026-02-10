NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication

Have you ever noticed that when the legacy media print these sensational headlines about wrongdoing by ICE and the Border Patrol, the source is always "the family" or "the family's lawyer"? That's how NBC News can get away with running headlines like this one about denying a toddler prescribed medication … a lawsuit says. A toddler hospitalized with respiratory failure was returned to detention?

Advertisement

Mike Hixenbaugh reports for NBC News:

An 18-month-old baby held with her parents at a South Texas immigration detention center became so ill last month that she was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening respiratory failure — then sent back to detention days later, where she was denied daily medication doctors prescribed, according to a federal lawsuit filed Friday. … Amalia had been healthy before immigration officers arrested her family in El Paso in December and transferred them to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, a remote, prisonlike facility where hundreds of immigrant children are held with their parents. Advocates and pediatric experts have warned that conditions at the center are unsafe for young children. Amalia’s health quickly deteriorated, the lawsuit says. On Jan. 18, she was rushed to a children’s hospital in San Antonio, where doctors treated her for pneumonia, Covid-19, RSV and severe respiratory distress. Amalia spent 10 days at a hospital before being returned to immigration detention, according to a federal lawsuit.via Elora Mukherjee “She was at the brink of dying,” said Elora Mukherjee, a Columbia Law School professor and the director of the school’s Immigrants’ Rights Clinic, who filed the petition seeking the family’s release.

Director of Columbia Law School's Immigrants' Rights Clinic … sounds like an impartial source.

Fortunately, DHS keeps on top of the news and doesn't let it go by unchecked:

This entire story is a lie.



We provide COMPREHENSIVE medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days, and… pic.twitter.com/jOwKDC6Dbw — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 9, 2026

The post continues:

… access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. Candidly, this is the best healthcare many aliens have received in their entire lives. On December 9, 2025, ICE took Kheilin Valero Marcano, Stiven Arrieta Prieto, and their daughter Amalia Arrieta-Valero into custody, and they were detained at the Dilley Facility that is retrofitted for families. During their time in detention, Amalia Arrieta-Valero became ill with a respiratory illness. She IMMEDIATELY received proper medical care and was admitted to the Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas for treatment. She remained in the hospital for eight days before being cleared for release by a pediatric doctor and returned to the Dilley facility — where she was in the medical unit and received proper treatment and prescribed medicines. Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all parents to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App to receive $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport.

Advertisement

They receive better health and dental care than American citizens do without paying and then sue the U.S. government. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 10, 2026

Maybe I'll pretend to be an illegal so I can get free healthcare. — R J 283 (@RJ2833) February 10, 2026

So glad you’re pushing back on this propaganda. Amazing that the government has to fact-check the Fourth Estate - supposed to be the other way around — Alex Holstein (@AlexPHolstein) February 10, 2026

So they have an attorney filing a lawsuit based on a lie in addition to their free healthcare. 😡 — Carlihuahua (@carlaclewis) February 10, 2026

There are plenty of attorneys standing by to help people who are here illegally to sue the U.S. government.

Excellent and detailed response. It is sad that the United States of America has so many people committed to and becoming rich from propaganda. — Simple Don TX (@SimpleDon15TX) February 10, 2026

The parents are responsible for their child. Not the American tax payer. GTFO — X (@TheOriginalWynn) February 10, 2026

Can you explain to me like I am 10 how any of these people have standing in our courts let alone the benefits you describe above which EVERY VETERAN DESERVES FIRST? — Catherine Brock (@CathyMBrock) February 10, 2026

Advertisement

I wish I had healthcare like that. — Adrian Long (@LongAndOrder) February 9, 2026

Got it. Next time I need free healthcare as an American, I'll call ICE on myself and throw my ID behind my bed. — Dumpster Fire (@ILikeSomeStuff) February 9, 2026

And you know the law firm suing ICE sent out the press release to all of the broadcast and cable networks to see which ones would pick it up and run with it.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.