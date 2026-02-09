Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About...
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 09, 2026
We're so glad a Democrat PAC put together this ad, because it gives conservatives clarity into the mind of a liberal. Never mind reality … this is what you see and hear when you're a liberal Democrat. The best part is the generic Republican congressman they cast — we would have liked to have been in the room when they were auditioning old white men to send U.S. citizens to CECOT.

Funny how the couple were so into each other, they didn't see ICE pull up in their unmarked vehicles. "But she's a citizen! She was born here!" pleads the boyfriend, who's also being restrained. 

"I don't care. She looks like one of them."

This is how liberals think. And what is a congressman doing riding around with ICE? ICE is part of the Executive branch. Explain any of this to us:

They're all living in a fever dream.

She looks like one of "them," so the evil Republican senator is going to have her deported to El Salvador and sent to CECOT. Right.

Then the Progressive Action Fund has been clinically insane for a long time. This ad would be hilarious if all of the AWFLs didn't buy into it 100 percent.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

