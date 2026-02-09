Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman

We're so glad a Democrat PAC put together this ad, because it gives conservatives clarity into the mind of a liberal. Never mind reality … this is what you see and hear when you're a liberal Democrat. The best part is the generic Republican congressman they cast — we would have liked to have been in the room when they were auditioning old white men to send U.S. citizens to CECOT.

Funny how the couple were so into each other, they didn't see ICE pull up in their unmarked vehicles. "But she's a citizen! She was born here!" pleads the boyfriend, who's also being restrained.

"I don't care. She looks like one of them."

This is how liberals think. And what is a congressman doing riding around with ICE? ICE is part of the Executive branch. Explain any of this to us:

This is a real commercial put out by a real Democrat PAC



It was put out by ‘The Progressive Action Fund,’ which is funded by Reid Hoffman



Yes, the same Reid Hoffman mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files pic.twitter.com/mSzIJtxMvW — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 8, 2026

They're all living in a fever dream.

Democrat PACs are now putting out complete BS propaganda commercials portraying Republicans and ICE agents as kidnappers who are deporting American citizens.



They'll lie about anything to protect criminal illegals.pic.twitter.com/aZSdDWxsQX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2026

That guy is lucky he didn’t get shot. Ad writers went soft. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 9, 2026

My God, that's one of the most ridiculously hyperbolic pieces of bullshit propaganda I have EVER seen.



😧😧😧 — C. Gray (@angelwakingup2) February 9, 2026

They always have to lie. The truth is no friend to the left. — Rex Doolittle (@RexDoolittle8) February 9, 2026

All Democrats do is lie. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 9, 2026

When a party has to make up crap in an attempt to get people on their side - they’re desperate and losing the argument. 🤷‍♀️ — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) February 9, 2026

We need to make it easier for people and organizations to be sued for slander, libel, and defamation.



This is beyond shameful, and it’s putting honest, hard-working law enforcement officers in greater and greater danger. — J.D. (@fanofkfan) February 9, 2026

That’s embarrassing — DrM DadsBurner 🇺🇸 (@ric40915) February 9, 2026

At first I thought it was two illegals abducting a girl.



would have been more accurate. — givemethemic (@givemethemiccom) February 9, 2026

And their base will believe it, since they already believe that is what is going on. — ib505a (@ib505a) February 9, 2026

She looks like one of "them," so the evil Republican senator is going to have her deported to El Salvador and sent to CECOT. Right.

ICE totally puts their hand over faces like that, bare hand the whole thing. LOL — Optimus Primetime (@BTwit54) February 9, 2026

Spreading fear, it is the only thing they are good at. — Awake and Present (@AZ_GenX_Patriot) February 9, 2026

I saw this bullshit commercial years ago. — A Guy in Carmel (@kelleyiub01) February 9, 2026

Then the Progressive Action Fund has been clinically insane for a long time. This ad would be hilarious if all of the AWFLs didn't buy into it 100 percent.

***

