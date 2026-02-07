Mob of Liberal White Women Demand Minneapolis Yoga Studio Do Something About ICE
Arrested Student Ties Don Lemon to Organization of Church Disruption

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 07, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Even after being arrested and charged under the FACE Act for participating in the storming of a Twin Cities church during Sunday services, CNN's Don Lemon appears to be unfazed. After all, he was only there as a journalist covering a story … and conspiring with protesters before they stormed the church, even supplying them with coffee and donuts.

A Temple University political science senior has surrendered to federal authorities and says he helped Lemon with "logistics and local contacts," bringing even further into doubt his story that he was just committing an act of journalism as an observer. The relevant bits are here in the first 45 seconds of this news clip:

… this completely DESTROYS Lemon’s “I was just a journalist” defense. 

This wasn’t passive reporting, it was coordinated, premeditated chaos.

The Lemon is getting squeezed.

All of Lemon's video showing him coordinating the storming of the church with the organizers gave that away. He helped organize what was going to happen … he just brought along a microphone and a cameraman so he could "cover" it.

Editor's Note: The leftist media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

