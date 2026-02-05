Rep. Summer Lee Says ICE Is Not the Gestapo but 'Regular, Run of the Mill American Racism'

Rep. Summer Lee thought she had a good bait-and-switch going with this speech. She said that no, ICE is not President Trump's Gestapo, nor is it un-American. It's very American, she says, in the "authoritariatism that has lived on and existed" since the country's inception.

Advertisement

Lee was promoting the Melt ICE Act, which was introduced last month and seeks to end immigration detention, close detention facilities, and defund enforcement facilities. With no detention or detention facilities, is she saying she wants illegal alien murderers and rapists walking free in the streets?

ICE isn't the gestapo––it's deeply American. Recognizing our country's flaws and how history has brought us here will help us move forward.



Once we do that, we need to bring that same energy to build what we know can be a better world that reflects our values. pic.twitter.com/pAtcoFd7du — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) February 4, 2026

You have said absolutely nothing — DCN Hospodar⚔️✝️ (@firstdeadpilled) February 5, 2026

I reject your premise, and so does most of America. — The Homestretch (@homestretcher) February 5, 2026

Enforcing immigration laws is not racism. — Russell Thornton (@RussellTho1962) February 5, 2026

"Everything I disagree with is 'racism'." 🤡 — eye4invisible 📸 𝕏 (@eye4invisible) February 5, 2026

More race-baiting yawn 🥱 — IndianPrincess (@IndiaWazQueen) February 5, 2026

Did you say this shit when Obama was president or just when a white guy is in office? — Dirk46 (@EPK2022) February 4, 2026

He was nicknamed the "deporter-in-chief" after all.

You wouldn’t have a country without border enforcement. Carry on. pic.twitter.com/QyMBit6dSn — CallMeTheBreeez (@CallMeTheBreeez) February 4, 2026

Talking from a person that supports taxing her own community to replace it with migrants. 💯💯💯 — Tiger Woods (@tiger53082) February 5, 2026

Yes, as a matter of fact, the 77 million of us who voted for Trump do want the country to share our values. That's not racist.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.