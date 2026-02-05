Rep. Explains How ‘Dignity Act’ Would Grant Legal Status to a 'Segment' of...
Rep. Summer Lee Says ICE Is Not the Gestapo but 'Regular, Run of the Mill American Racism'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 05, 2026
Twitter

Rep. Summer Lee thought she had a good bait-and-switch going with this speech. She said that no, ICE is not President Trump's Gestapo, nor is it un-American. It's very American, she says, in the "authoritariatism that has lived on and existed" since the country's inception.

Lee was promoting the Melt ICE Act, which was introduced last month and seeks to end immigration detention, close detention facilities, and defund enforcement facilities. With no detention or detention facilities, is she saying she wants illegal alien murderers and rapists walking free in the streets?

He was nicknamed the "deporter-in-chief" after all.

Yes, as a matter of fact, the 77 million of us who voted for Trump do want the country to share our values. That's not racist.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

